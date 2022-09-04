Read full article on original website
Florida's successful Friday Night Lights and Grill in the Ville events at the end of July kept their momentum on the trail going well into August, leading Sports Illustrated to prop the Gators up two spots to No. 11 on the latest batch of its monthly top 25 recruiting class rankings.
