Gators’ Billy Napier Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

The Dodd Trophy, annually awarded to the FBS football coach that "best embodies the three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity," tabbed Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier as the Coach of the Week for week one on Tuesday. The honor comes just days after the Gators' football program...
