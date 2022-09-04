ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxrtv.com

Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU

East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
NORFOLK, VA
247Sports

CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech

Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
City
Bowling Green, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WITN

Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
GREENVILLE, NC
nsuspartans.com

Battle of the Bay Home Opener Set for Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – After last year's Battle of the Bay resulted in a captivating five-set thriller in front of a packed house, the Spartans and Pirates will run it back this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk State's home opener. Hampton came out on top of the 2021 match,...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fuente
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Tech#Sean Taylor#East Carolina#American Football#College Football#Espn#Old Dominion University#Hokies#Cfb Coverage
Channelocity

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk

(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Weekly

Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake

Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy