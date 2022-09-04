Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia Farm has One of the Most Charming Pumpkin Patches in the CountryTravel MavenChristiansburg, VA
Roanoke's first Taco festival takes place downtown on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Payday Loans in Roanoke and Virginia are now practically extinctCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Labor Day events for the Greater Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Hokies disappointed in what happened to their locker room at ODU
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — We’re hearing for the first time from Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry… about thousands of dollars worth of stuff being stolen from the Hokies’ locker room last week… at Old Dominion University. Virginia Tech officials say it was nearly $8000 worth of personal property that was taken.
247Sports
What ODU coach Ricky Rahne said about ECU
East Carolina and Old Dominion will square off this coming Saturday for the fourth time in the past decade. The first meeting between both programs took place back in 2013, and they met again in 2018 and 2019. ECU has won all three matchups, but all three have been competitive, and this one looks like it will be as well.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Tech confirms locker room theft during ODU football game
VT confirmed that personal items were missing from its locker room following the football matchup. ODU apologized, and said the theft detracted from "great things."
247Sports
CB Misun Kelley commits to Virginia Tech
Misun Kelley thought about making his college decision later in the fall, but Virginia Tech stayed on his mind and in his heart even as he thought about other visits. Once he made the decision last week he was going to commit to the Hokies, he began looking at days to announce. He toyed with later this week, but in the end decided earlier in the week was better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Aramark to make changes for ECU Old Dominion game following long lines and lack of water at season opener
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Aramark, the company in charge of concessions at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, says it is making changes for this Saturday’s game between ECU and Old Dominion after acknowledging Saturday’s game against NC State, “was not to the level of best-in-class excellence to which we hold ourselves and that our fans both expect and deserve.”
nsuspartans.com
Battle of the Bay Home Opener Set for Wednesday
NORFOLK, Va. – After last year's Battle of the Bay resulted in a captivating five-set thriller in front of a packed house, the Spartans and Pirates will run it back this Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Norfolk State's home opener. Hampton came out on top of the 2021 match,...
Williamsburg, September 07 High School 🏑 Game Notice
The Northumberland High School field hockey team will have a game with Bruton High School on September 07, 2022, 12:55:00. Want more high school 🏑 info? Follow High School Field Hockey PRO@Newsbreak!
WAVY News 10
Squirrel caused 10K-plus to lose power in Virginia Beach Wednesday, Dominion says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says. The outage stretched from the Kempsville area northeast across I-264 to the King’s Grant neighborhood, including Town Center. Dominion expected power to...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
Norfolk Virginia Zoo Free Admission For Seniors In September
Don't miss out on this fantastic free admission deal for seniors. Entrance to Norfolk's Virginia Zoo (Virginia Zoological Park).By Mytwocents at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
Squirrel causes power outage for over 10,000 Virginia Beach customers, Dominion Energy says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The power went nuts in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning after a squirrel caused an outage for over 10,000 customers across the city, including two schools. Bonita Billingsley Harris, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, tweeted about the outage around 10:15 a.m. She said it started when...
WAVY News 10
Culture Lounge in Norfolk closes after certificate revoked
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Culture Lounge & Restaurant on Granby Street in Norfolk has closed after the city says it repeatedly violated its restaurant zoning certificate. City Manager Chip Filer in a statement on Wednesday said Culture’s violations included “failure to satisfy Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority requirements for restaurant alcohol sales; failure to remit required food and beverage taxes; and providing entertainment within a designated restaurant facility.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAVY News 10
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk
(Ryzhkov/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Norfolk, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Norfolk.
Virginia Beach EMS case information no longer available on 'Pulse Point' app
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An app meant to help save lives has gone dark in Virginia Beach. The city's EMS stopped using the "Pulse Point" app at the beginning of the month. “It was designed and marketed to have public access to cardiac arrest cases, in the event somebody nearby also knew CPR and that they could go to that scene,” said Virginia Beach EMS Chief Bruce Nedelka.
2 dead, 5 hurt in Norfolk mass shooting on Killam Ave.
Norfolk Police say two people have died following a mass shooting on Killam Ave., near ODU, overnight. Five others were also shot. Norfolk State University says several of those shot are NSU students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
Bay Weekly
Fishing on a Challenging and Changing Chesapeake
Our fourth big rockfish came over the side only two hours after we had started. The healthy 34-inch fish barely fit into our ice chest and we had to stop and rearrange the contents, removing some water bottles and ice and nestling the four, similar sized beauties together before dumping the ice back in and deciding our next move. Would my friend Mo and I call an early end to the trip or catch some fat white perch to put frosting on our angling cake? Those were truly exciting days.
Man charged in connection to fatal Hampton crash on W Mercury Boulevard
A Norfolk man has been charged in connection to a fatal crash that took place in Hampton on August 21.
Comments / 0