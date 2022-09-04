When CM Punk came out of retirement to join AEW in August of 2021, it felt like a paradigm shift for the professional wrestling business. After over half a decade away from the ring following his incredibly firey burnout with WWE, Punk was propositioned by seemingly every professional wrestling promotion in the world to lace up his boots once more but consistently turned them down, instead focusing his attention on MMA fighting, watching hockey, and an ill-fated tenure on WWE Backstage that was ultimately ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sure, his path interacted with independent wrestling on occasion, from appearances at conventions to the now-notorious in-ring assist he provided to Ace Steel in a match versus Daryck St. Holmes at MKE Wrestling, but until that fateful episode of Rampage booked for the United Center in Chicago, Punk’s in-ring return as a full-time, unmasked performer was about as likely as his dream opponent, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, returning to the ring.

