MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz ‘almost beat up Dana White in a club’ after both ‘were drinking,’ White responds
Maybe Dana White should take his own advice. The UFC president nearly came to blows with welterweight bruiser Nate Diaz long before the Stockton slapper became a household name. Turns out both parties “were drinking” at the same club back in late 2014 when Diaz was in Las Vegas to help Gilbert Melendez coach Season 20 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Kamaru Usman responds to post-fight jabs from Conor McGregor: “I didn’t kick him when he was down”
Kamaru Usman is responding to the post-fight jabs he received from Conor McGregor following UFC 278. It was just a couple of weeks ago that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) via KO at 4:04 of the 5th round at UFC 278. The welterweight crown went to Edwards.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
Georges St-Pierre shares his prediction for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz
Georges St-Pierre has given his thoughts on this weekend’s UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night in Las Vegas, a blockbuster main event will take place as Nate Diaz battles Khamzat Chimaev in what will serve as the final fight on his UFC contract. The popular opinion is that Chimaev is the runaway favourite to take home the win and, all things considered, that’s probably an accurate statement to make.
Tai Emery Says ‘It’s Only Going to Get Worse’ Following BKFC’s Viral Post-Fight Flashing Moment
Expect even more craziness from Tai Emery in the near future. Emery earned an uppercut knockout win over Rung-Arun Kunchai at BKFC Thailand this past weekend. However, it was her celebration that made headlines as she jumped on the ropes and proceeded to flash the audience. Naturally, something like that...
Nate Diaz believes Jon Jones should be excluded from GOAT conversation due to steroid use: “That whole legacy’s gone and done with”
Nate Diaz believes former UFC champion Jon Jones shouldn’t be named one of the greatest ever. ‘Bones’ has been out of the octagon since his win over Dominick Reyes in February 2020. Despite his inactivity, Jones is still highly-regarded as one of the best fighters on the planet. He’s currently targeting a showdown with Stipe Miocic in the winter.
'I don't duck no fights... they fear me': Deontay Wilder responds to Andy Ruiz Jr callout and states he is 'ready' to battle the 32-year-old in a heavyweight eliminator for the right to meet Tyson Fury - or perhaps Anthony Joshua - for the WBC belt
Deontay Wilder says he is ready 'whenever' to face Andy Ruiz Jr, after The Destroyer called him out following victory over Luis Ortiz in a WBC heavyweight eliminator on Sunday. Ruiz knocked down Ortiz three times on the way to his win by unanimous decision in Los Angeles as Wilder...
Nate Diaz explains why “fake ass” Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278: “Because you’re over here play fighting, dog”
Nate Diaz is explaining why ‘fake ass’ Kamaru Usman got slept by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. It was only weeks ago at UFC 278 that Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) was defeated by knockout at 4:04 of round 5 by challenger Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the main event welterweight bout. Edwards win earned him the title of UFC welterweight champion.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
WWE・
PWMania
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
WWE・
mmanews.com
Ex-UFC Champ Ranks #2 On “Scariest Athletes” Of All Time List
A former UFC champion has fallen one place short of holding the “scariest athlete” of all time status having been pipped to the post by a behemoth from across the combat sports spectrum. When the term ‘scary’ is brought up in sports conversations, a number of descriptions can...
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Wants To See Ronda Rousey Return To MMA: It’s Sad
Bellator women’s featherweight champion and MMA pioneer Cris Cyborg feels Ronda Rousey left the sport with plenty more to still give. Cyborg is set to make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva at Fight Music Show on September 25th. She still plans on competing in MMA and eventually returning to Bellator to defend her 145lb belt.
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury bout
A FIGHT between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. Fury and Joshua seemingly agreed a Battle of Britain showdown in...
Kamaru Usman laughs off request of a title shot next: “That doesn’t really make any sense”
Former UFC welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman doesn’t think highly of Jorge Masvidal fighting for gold. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is fresh off his loss to Leon Edwards last month. In Salt Lake City, Usman was looking to make it 2-0 in his series with ‘Rocky’. The two first faced off in December 2015, and the future champion secured a unanimous decision victory.
Robert Whittaker downplays criticism of Israel Adesanya’s recent fights: “I’m pretty sure he’s paid to win”
Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe criticism leveled at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is fair. ‘The Reaper’ is fresh off his fight over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris last Saturday. Whittaker outpointed the Italian fighter over the course of their three-round co-main event. The 31-year-old secured a unanimous decision victory, his fourth win in his last five contests.
Kamaru Usman says he admires Colby Covington as a competitor and an athlete: “I’m almost kinda low-key a fan”
Kamaru Usman has admitted that he admires Colby Covington despite the rivalry they’ve shared together. While he may no longer be the UFC welterweight champion after being knocked out by Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s been on an incredible journey over the years and that looks set to continue, with many of his best moments being shared with fellow elite welterweights such as Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and, of course, Colby Covington.
Anderson Silva says Jake Paul fight will be “the biggest combat event of the year”
Anderson Silva believes his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul will be the biggest event of the year. Silva and Paul are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on October 29 from Glendale, Arizona. On paper, it is a big fight as Silva is a former UFC champion and one of the best fighters of all time, while Paul is an up and coming boxer who is well-known for his YouTube channel and being on Disney. It’s also a step-up in competition for Paul which many fans wanted to see which only adds to the intrigue of the event which is why Silva has high expectations.
UFC 279 'Embedded,' No. 1: Khamzat Chimaev shoots an interview, then shoots off some steam
The UFC is back with its 10th pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 279 takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims...
Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to join Anthony Joshua's camp ahead of his potential heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury as the champion urges the Brit to not 'give up' despite his 'meltdown' after his second defeat to the Ukrainian
Oleksandr Usyk has sensationally offered to help Anthony Joshua ahead of his much-anticipated heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury by joining his camp. The Ukrainian, who has twice beaten Joshua most recently via a split decision in Saudia Arabia, was expected to fight Fury but has had to rule out any such fight until 2023 due to injury.
