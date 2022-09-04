ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl E Preston

Prince William and Prince Harry and conflicting reports about the Royal siblings

Are Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling or going their separate ways?. When you read online articles related to Prince William and Prince Harry these days you will notice something interesting. Alleged Royal sources often conflict with each other and oppose one another. The big issue right now is whether or not the siblings can repair their estranged relationship and the verdict is still out.
TheDailyBeast

The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy

I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'Sympathy for Harry and Meghan appears to be thinning out': Prince Philip's close friend Gyles Brandreth warns Sussexes are 'making themselves the story' - as Omid Scobie insists couple 'are here for the work'

Prince Philip's close friend Gyles Brandreth warned today that sympathy towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears to be 'thinning out a little bit'. The author, who was the Duke of Edinburgh's biographer, said the Queen's late husband had warned against Royal Family members 'making themselves the story'. Mr Brandreth...
U.K.
Grazia

Princess Charlotte’s Monsoon Party Dress Is Finally Back In Stock

As well as producing many an 'awww' moment during celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, Princess Charlotte also debuted an occasionwear wardrobe that was almost as polished as her mum's. Kate Middleton's mini me is already a master of the smart day coat (like mother, like daughter) and definitely knows her way around a party dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Person
Paul Ryder
Person
Rowetta
Vogue

Harry Styles Makes A Splash In Venice

Has anyone ever looked quite so cool swinging into the Lido di Venezia? Harry Styles fans would argue not. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer put a popstar spin on speedboat chic as he made his way to the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. With discreet naval stripes and a jaunty neck tie, his retro-leaning Gucci suiting looked perfect for a floating city steeped in history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Dazzles in Sebastian Lelio’s Mesmerizing Study of Faith and Abuse

World premiering at Telluride and to be distributed by Netflix this fall, The Wonder scintillates for a number of reasons. For one thing, its study of religious fanaticism and sexual abuse touches a nerve in today’s culture. It also represents perhaps the finest achievement to date of Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, who won an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman and also helmed such well received movies as Gloria (and its American remake, Gloria Bell) and Disobedience. But the film will be remembered primarily for the monumental performance by Florence Pugh, who transports audiences on her character’s journey to save the...
MOVIES
People

Courtney Vucekovich Speaks Out After Viewers Question a Bite-Mark Photo Featured in Armie Hammer Doc

House of Hammer's Courtney Vucekovich tells PEOPLE the photo in question was "sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me..." Update: The photo in question has now been removed from the episode streaming on discovery+ and replaced with another image provided by Courtney Vucekovich. Courtney Vucekovich is speaking out about the new Armie Hammer docuseries and a photo featured in it that viewers discovered actually originated on Pinterest. In discovery+'s House of Hammer that...
CELEBRITIES
dailyphew.com

The Famous Patrick Stewart’s New Foster Dog Can’t Stop Smiling At Him

Sir Patrick Stewart, well-known for his iconic performances in television, film, and even theater, made the decision to provide Ginger, a pit bull in need of care and affection, with a foster home in 2017. Fortunately, she eventually succeeded in locating a forever home. Stewart recently revealed on Twitter that...
PETS
The Independent

Michael Bublé says he’s ‘close’ to quitting music: ‘I’m not loving it’

Michael Bublé has admitted that he is “not loving” making music anymore and is “close” to quitting.The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shares four children with wife Luisana Lopilato, the youngest of whom was born in August.Appearing on Monday’s episode (5 September) of That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé said that he was considering giving up music in order to be a full-time dad.When Roslin said that she and Bublé “both love what we do”, he replied: “I think I’m not loving it as much as you are. I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be...
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

William ‘Will Not Risk’ Seeing Harry or Meghan, Royal Source Says

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William “will not risk” spending time with his brother Prince Harry or Harry’s wife Meghan Markle on their visit to the U.K. this week, a source has told The Daily Beast, because of fears the couple would not respect the confidentiality of any such meeting.
U.K.
SheKnows

Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy is Sweet as Pie in New Photo

Andy Cohen is enjoying snuggles with his 4-month-old daughter Lucy, and he posted the sweetest picture of the moment to Instagram today. His baby girl is an absolute doll — and apparently has the personality to match. “She is so bright-eyed & sweet as 🥧,” Cohen captioned the picture, and you can definitely tell how sweet-natured she is. Lucy looks as delicious as pie too, with those precious chunky thighs and bright blue eyes. We just want to squish her! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) Lucy’s outfit is on point, like always, in a white-and-blue...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

The gorgeous model steaming up Fashion Week is also a billionaire

We hope he gets signed by Fjord Models. Page Six hears that the new “it” boy of Fashion Week is, rather unfairly, both a drop-dead gorgeous model and a billionaire, by virtue of being an heir to Norway’s biggest salmon fortune. Sockeye spies tell us they spotted 29-year-old Gustav Magnar Witzoe — who has piercing blue eyes and blond lox — at a bash for Gigi Hadid’s new fashion line, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks on Tuesday, hanging out with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach. Apparently Witzoe, who we are hereby dubbing the Smoking Salmon, is worth a stunning $4...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

