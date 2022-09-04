Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William and Prince Harry and conflicting reports about the Royal siblings
Are Prince Harry and Prince William reconciling or going their separate ways?. When you read online articles related to Prince William and Prince Harry these days you will notice something interesting. Alleged Royal sources often conflict with each other and oppose one another. The big issue right now is whether or not the siblings can repair their estranged relationship and the verdict is still out.
The Immortal Rita Hayworth Walked in Beauty Shadowed by Tragedy
I never quite recovered from Citizen Kane. Its lyrical nightmare has haunted half my life. It’s no accident. Kane begins with a warning on a wire: no trespassing. Yet we’re trespassers, all. At least those of us who are willing to move beyond the wire into a film that never ceases to seduce, that is as modern now as when it was made. Small wonder, then, that I wished to tackle a novel about Orson Welles, whom I revered despite his gargantuan faults, as if he were devoured by his own largeness.There was so much mythology surrounding him, most of...
'Sympathy for Harry and Meghan appears to be thinning out': Prince Philip's close friend Gyles Brandreth warns Sussexes are 'making themselves the story' - as Omid Scobie insists couple 'are here for the work'
Prince Philip's close friend Gyles Brandreth warned today that sympathy towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears to be 'thinning out a little bit'. The author, who was the Duke of Edinburgh's biographer, said the Queen's late husband had warned against Royal Family members 'making themselves the story'. Mr Brandreth...
U.K.・
Grazia
Princess Charlotte’s Monsoon Party Dress Is Finally Back In Stock
As well as producing many an 'awww' moment during celebrations for the Platinum Jubilee, Princess Charlotte also debuted an occasionwear wardrobe that was almost as polished as her mum's. Kate Middleton's mini me is already a master of the smart day coat (like mother, like daughter) and definitely knows her way around a party dress.
RELATED PEOPLE
Vogue
Harry Styles Makes A Splash In Venice
Has anyone ever looked quite so cool swinging into the Lido di Venezia? Harry Styles fans would argue not. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer put a popstar spin on speedboat chic as he made his way to the Venice Film Festival premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. With discreet naval stripes and a jaunty neck tie, his retro-leaning Gucci suiting looked perfect for a floating city steeped in history.
‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Dazzles in Sebastian Lelio’s Mesmerizing Study of Faith and Abuse
World premiering at Telluride and to be distributed by Netflix this fall, The Wonder scintillates for a number of reasons. For one thing, its study of religious fanaticism and sexual abuse touches a nerve in today’s culture. It also represents perhaps the finest achievement to date of Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, who won an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman and also helmed such well received movies as Gloria (and its American remake, Gloria Bell) and Disobedience. But the film will be remembered primarily for the monumental performance by Florence Pugh, who transports audiences on her character’s journey to save the...
Courtney Vucekovich Speaks Out After Viewers Question a Bite-Mark Photo Featured in Armie Hammer Doc
House of Hammer's Courtney Vucekovich tells PEOPLE the photo in question was "sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me..." Update: The photo in question has now been removed from the episode streaming on discovery+ and replaced with another image provided by Courtney Vucekovich. Courtney Vucekovich is speaking out about the new Armie Hammer docuseries and a photo featured in it that viewers discovered actually originated on Pinterest. In discovery+'s House of Hammer that...
Princess Charlene's Daughter Gives Herself and Brother Haircuts Before Heading Back to School
"Looking forward to school on Monday …" Princess Charlene said after daughter Princess Gabriella gave herself and brother Prince Jacques their own haircuts ahead of a new school year. Monaco's royal twins will be heading off to class with brand-new back-to-school haircuts. Princess Charlene posted photos on Instagram late...
IN THIS ARTICLE
toofab.com
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son's Meltdown on Car Ride Back from Vacation
"I know it's been fun, but vacation's over! OK?" Andy Cohen is sharing some highly relatable adventures in parenting. Over the weekend, the 54-year-old Bravo boss shared a video of his 3-year-old Benjamin Allen throwing a tantrum while driving back from their family vacation. Cohen approached the meltdowns with a...
Demand for Carrie Johnson’s backless fuchsia dress crashes designer’s website
Wife of former PM embraced spotlight for Boris Johnson’s leaving speech and visit to Balmoral
William and Harry 'Healing Can't Possibly Start' Until After Memoir—Author
Prince Harry will "have to take ownership" of "every word" of his upcoming memoir, which risks delving into William's private life, a biographer told Newsweek.
Megyn Kelly 'Gagging on the Narcissism' of Meghan Markle's 'Diva' Podcast
Megyn Kelly mocked Meghan Markle for not being able to "understand why anyone would think she's a diva," adding: "Let me count the ways."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meghan 'Diva' Moment Slammed by Joan Collins: 'Supposed to Be a Compliment'
Collins weighed in on Meghan's recent "diva" drama resulting from her "Archetypes" podcast, saying "Do we need to give any of them more oxygen?"
dailyphew.com
The Famous Patrick Stewart’s New Foster Dog Can’t Stop Smiling At Him
Sir Patrick Stewart, well-known for his iconic performances in television, film, and even theater, made the decision to provide Ginger, a pit bull in need of care and affection, with a foster home in 2017. Fortunately, she eventually succeeded in locating a forever home. Stewart recently revealed on Twitter that...
PETS・
Michael Bublé says he’s ‘close’ to quitting music: ‘I’m not loving it’
Michael Bublé has admitted that he is “not loving” making music anymore and is “close” to quitting.The “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer shares four children with wife Luisana Lopilato, the youngest of whom was born in August.Appearing on Monday’s episode (5 September) of That Gaby Roslin Podcast, Bublé said that he was considering giving up music in order to be a full-time dad.When Roslin said that she and Bublé “both love what we do”, he replied: “I think I’m not loving it as much as you are. I’m getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be...
Rege Jean-Page & GF Emily Brown Leave Venice In Rare Photos Together
Rege-Jean Page, 34, and Emily Brown were the cutest couple during their latest outing. The lovebirds were spotted leaving for Venice airport on Sept. 6 in similar outfits. He wore a black t-shirt and blue pants and she wore a black blazer over a graphic tee and blue jeans. The...
William ‘Will Not Risk’ Seeing Harry or Meghan, Royal Source Says
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince William “will not risk” spending time with his brother Prince Harry or Harry’s wife Meghan Markle on their visit to the U.K. this week, a source has told The Daily Beast, because of fears the couple would not respect the confidentiality of any such meeting.
U.K.・
Jennifer Lawrence's Pixie Haircut Still Stirs Up a Few Feelings
Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her infamous pixie-haircut era. The actor recently appeared in Vogue's "73 Questions" series, and when asked if she has advice for anyone who wants to try out the haircut, she had quite a bit to get off her chest. "First off, that's mean," Lawrence...
Andy Cohen’s Daughter Lucy is Sweet as Pie in New Photo
Andy Cohen is enjoying snuggles with his 4-month-old daughter Lucy, and he posted the sweetest picture of the moment to Instagram today. His baby girl is an absolute doll — and apparently has the personality to match. “She is so bright-eyed & sweet as 🥧,” Cohen captioned the picture, and you can definitely tell how sweet-natured she is. Lucy looks as delicious as pie too, with those precious chunky thighs and bright blue eyes. We just want to squish her! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) Lucy’s outfit is on point, like always, in a white-and-blue...
The gorgeous model steaming up Fashion Week is also a billionaire
We hope he gets signed by Fjord Models. Page Six hears that the new “it” boy of Fashion Week is, rather unfairly, both a drop-dead gorgeous model and a billionaire, by virtue of being an heir to Norway’s biggest salmon fortune. Sockeye spies tell us they spotted 29-year-old Gustav Magnar Witzoe — who has piercing blue eyes and blond lox — at a bash for Gigi Hadid’s new fashion line, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks on Tuesday, hanging out with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach. Apparently Witzoe, who we are hereby dubbing the Smoking Salmon, is worth a stunning $4...
Comments / 0