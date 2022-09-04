ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington, WV

WBOY 12 News

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge in West Virginia

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The lives of nearly every Ukrainian have changed since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country back in February. During the war, they’ve dealt with loved ones fighting and dying, having to flee their homes or their homes being destroyed, valued possessions left behind and more. Liubov and Rita Hurtova […]
SALEM, WV
City
Racine, WV
City
Mannington, WV
Metro News

Police, firefighters vote “no confidence” in Morgantown leadership

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A joint vote of “no confidence” has been issued by the unions representing firefighters and police officers in Morgantown. The vote taken by the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 includes all seven members of city council, City Manager Kim Haws, Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli and Human Resources Director John Bihun. It asserts the organizations have “no belief that the City of Morgantown can competently administer public safety.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Community mourns loss of Commissioner Terry Cutright

BUCKHANNON — The community mourns the loss of a beloved Upshur County Commissioner. On Thursday, September 1, Terry B. Cutright passed away. Cutright was well-known and loved by many in Upshur County and some of his constituents offered to share their thoughts on this recent loss. Upshur County Commission...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
#Local Life#Labor Day#Localevent#Festival#Steel Workers#Metallurgical Coal#Parade#Umwa#Sparkz
WTOV 9

What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Fire that damaged Ohio County business ruled arson

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s Office are looking for those responsible for a fire that damaged an Ohio County fire. Authorities said a fire Monday at Ye Olde Traders Antique Store on National Road in Triadelphia was intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Virginia IT company one of the fastest growing in the country

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Harrison County IT company is making the list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the United States. Trilogy Innovations was recognized recently as the 590th fastest growing business on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on their work with several well-known companies. “We take...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks

A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 out-of-state residents charged for drugs in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. — Three out-of-state residents have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Star City. On Sept. 6, officers with the Star City Police Department were performing a routine patrol of the area of Boyers Avenue in Star City when they observed a vehicle “with an item hanging from […]
STAR CITY, WV

