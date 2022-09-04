Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Vote of “no confidence” was last resort for Morgantown cops and firefighters
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The unions representing police officers and firefighters in Morgantown believed a vote of “No Confidence’ in the city’s leadership was the only option left in their ongoing dispute over personnel policy changes. On Monday, the Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 and...
Fall getaways in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
What to expect at the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and Youth Block Party are both scheduled for Friday ahead of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from festival organizers.
Ukrainian mother and daughter find refuge in West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – The lives of nearly every Ukrainian have changed since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion on the country back in February. During the war, they’ve dealt with loved ones fighting and dying, having to flee their homes or their homes being destroyed, valued possessions left behind and more. Liubov and Rita Hurtova […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Police, firefighters vote “no confidence” in Morgantown leadership
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A joint vote of “no confidence” has been issued by the unions representing firefighters and police officers in Morgantown. The vote taken by the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 includes all seven members of city council, City Manager Kim Haws, Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli and Human Resources Director John Bihun. It asserts the organizations have “no belief that the City of Morgantown can competently administer public safety.”
Ohio County fire ruled arson; Reward offered
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office have ruled that a fire at an antique store in Triadelphia this week was deliberately set. The fire at the Ye Olde Traders Antique Store, located at 4427 National Road, occurred late Monday evening on August 29. The fire rekindled after […]
Marion County woman named Labor Person of the Year
The United Mine Workers of America held their Labor Day picnic at Hough Park in Mannington on Sept. 4.
The Recorddelta
Community mourns loss of Commissioner Terry Cutright
BUCKHANNON — The community mourns the loss of a beloved Upshur County Commissioner. On Thursday, September 1, Terry B. Cutright passed away. Cutright was well-known and loved by many in Upshur County and some of his constituents offered to share their thoughts on this recent loss. Upshur County Commission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Children’s Crisis Center to be built in Elkins
A new Children's Crisis Center will be built in Elkins to offer shelter to children who need to be removed from their homes, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Tuesday.
Metro News
Morgantown police, firefighter groups claim city retaliated for previous litigation in new lawsuits
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Three days after members of the Morgantown police and fire departments issued a joint vote of “no confidence” in city leadership, two separate lawsuits have been filed claiming the city retaliated against them for previous legal actions. Separate complaints were filed Wednesday in Monongalia...
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
WTOV 9
What is the future of the Centre Market Parking Garage?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Centre Market Garage has been closed for the past few years, but with the fire headquarters still operating underneath for a while longer -- plus its close proximity to the new police department headquarters, what are the plans for the aging structure's future?. At...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
Metro News
Fire that damaged Ohio County business ruled arson
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — Investigators with the state Fire Marshal’s Office are looking for those responsible for a fire that damaged an Ohio County fire. Authorities said a fire Monday at Ye Olde Traders Antique Store on National Road in Triadelphia was intentionally set. Anyone with information is asked...
Metro News
West Virginia IT company one of the fastest growing in the country
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Harrison County IT company is making the list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the United States. Trilogy Innovations was recognized recently as the 590th fastest growing business on Inc. Magazine’s annual list based on their work with several well-known companies. “We take...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
wvpublic.org
Second W.Va. Coal Miner Dies On The Job In Less Than 2 Weeks
A coal miner was killed on Thursday in Kanawha County, the second mine fatality in West Virginia in less than two weeks. Kris Ball, 34, of Hart, died at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine in Kanawha County, according to Gov. Jim Justice. The mine is owned by Blackhawk Mining Company. The...
3 out-of-state residents charged for drugs in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va. — Three out-of-state residents have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Star City. On Sept. 6, officers with the Star City Police Department were performing a routine patrol of the area of Boyers Avenue in Star City when they observed a vehicle “with an item hanging from […]
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
Comments / 1