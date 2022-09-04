MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A joint vote of “no confidence” has been issued by the unions representing firefighters and police officers in Morgantown. The vote taken by the International Association of Firefighters Local 313 and Mon-Preston Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 87 includes all seven members of city council, City Manager Kim Haws, Assistant City Manager Emily Muzzarelli and Human Resources Director John Bihun. It asserts the organizations have “no belief that the City of Morgantown can competently administer public safety.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO