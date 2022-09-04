ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CBS LA

Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave

A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
nypressnews.com

Extreme California wildfires may increase 57% even with low emissions

Wildfires that grow more than 4000 hectares in a single day could become much more frequent in California even with low greenhouse gas emissions. By 2050, days with extreme wildfires in California could become 57 per cent more frequent even in a warming scenario with low greenhouse gas emissions. With very high emissions, days with extreme fire could nearly triple by the end of the century.
KESQ News Channel 3

First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases

A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued from 8 a.m. Friday through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Kay is a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
KEYT

Warm overnight temperatures lead into another hot day Tuesday

Temperatures are cooling slightly, with a bigger difference in coastal areas Tuesday. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. An excessive heat warning is staying in effect through 8:00 pm Tuesday for the inland coast of Ventura County. It is in effect through 8:00 pm Thursday for the Santa Ynez range, Cuyama Valley, interior of SLO County, and interior of Ventura County. Be careful of heat-related illness.
KEYT

Heat wave continues through Friday

Relief from the weekend’s heat wave is in sight, but temperatures will continue to generally remain warm for the rest of the week. While coastal communities are experiencing slight cooling, interior spots remain hot with the hottest day expected to be Friday. Highs along the coast will be primarily in the 80s on Wednesday, while highs remains in the 90s and 100s inland for a few more days.
orangecountytribune.com

Hotter and then some showers

Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
The Weather Channel

Photos Of California's Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California. The fire remains only 5% contained. Photos show structures and trees incinerated as firefighters battle the blaze. A wildfire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California,...
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
KTVU FOX 2

Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour

HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
HEMET, CA

