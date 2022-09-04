Read full article on original website
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
SoCal heat wave continues Thursday, followed by heavy rain this weekend
Southern California enters the ninth day of a record-setting heat wave Thursday - but the weekend may bring heavy rain and flash flooding as Hurricane Kay pushes north.
Hurricane Kay could finally end Southern California's blistering heat wave
A hurricane off the coast of Baja California could help end the punishing heat wave broiling the state – well, at least in Southern California.Hurricane Kay could bring rain to the region as soon as Friday, but its unclear whether the storm will actually make an impact because its expected to weaken as it moves north. National Weather Service forecasters say the hurricane could bring clouds and chances of showers and thunderstorms to some areas.While its still uncertain whether Hurricane Kay could move as far north as Los Angeles County, it is expected to push some cloud cover over the...
Hurricane Kay Could Bring Some Relief — And Rain — To LA County This Weekend
But it'll still stay hot this week.
nypressnews.com
Extreme California wildfires may increase 57% even with low emissions
Wildfires that grow more than 4000 hectares in a single day could become much more frequent in California even with low greenhouse gas emissions. By 2050, days with extreme wildfires in California could become 57 per cent more frequent even in a warming scenario with low greenhouse gas emissions. With very high emissions, days with extreme fire could nearly triple by the end of the century.
Hurricane Kay Path, Tracker as California, Mexico Brace for Storm
"Kay is expected to produce rainfall totals of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches," NHC stated.
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases
A First Alert Weather Alert has been issued from 8 a.m. Friday through Saturday as tropical moisture from Hurricane Kay moves into Southern California. As of Thursday morning, Hurricane Kay is a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH. Kay's track maintains a northerly route before it is expected to turn west The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Friday-Saturday as flood threat increases appeared first on KESQ.
nypressnews.com
Antelope Valley homeless struggling to find relief from intense heat wave: ‘It’s just unbearable’
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — The extreme heat is making it tough to do anything outdoors, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Men, women and children across Southern California that are unable to find shelter have been doing what they can to stay cool. Tiffany Brisco has had to face the...
KEYT
Warm overnight temperatures lead into another hot day Tuesday
Temperatures are cooling slightly, with a bigger difference in coastal areas Tuesday. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s. An excessive heat warning is staying in effect through 8:00 pm Tuesday for the inland coast of Ventura County. It is in effect through 8:00 pm Thursday for the Santa Ynez range, Cuyama Valley, interior of SLO County, and interior of Ventura County. Be careful of heat-related illness.
KEYT
Heat wave continues through Friday
Relief from the weekend’s heat wave is in sight, but temperatures will continue to generally remain warm for the rest of the week. While coastal communities are experiencing slight cooling, interior spots remain hot with the hottest day expected to be Friday. Highs along the coast will be primarily in the 80s on Wednesday, while highs remains in the 90s and 100s inland for a few more days.
Why Is It so Hot in California? Heatwave Explained
The heatwave roasting California this week is due to a giant "heat dome" that has settled over the state.
orangecountytribune.com
Hotter and then some showers
Those of us sweating in Tuesday’s 93-degree heat in the West Orange County area may not be comforted that it will soon be considered a “cool” day. According to the National Weather Service, the forecast calls for daytime highs to climb to 99 on Wednesday, 98 on Thursday and 97 on Friday. On Saturday, thunderstorms and showers are expected to cool us off to 81 and give our lawns a bit of a respite.
nypressnews.com
Wild weather: Thunderstorms, hail and record heat bake SoCal over Labor Day weekend
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) — It was a day of weather extremes in Southern California, from record heat to hail to windy thunderstorms. In the middle of a prolonged heat wave that set at least one new temperature record, Southern Californians were shocked to see the skies open up, rumble and flash Sunday.
L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings
Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
nypressnews.com
15-day outdoor watering ban for 4 million LA County residents now in effect. Here’s what to know
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — A 15-day ban on outdoor watering for 4 million Los Angeles County residents began Tuesday as the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline. The ban runs through Sept. 20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long...
The Weather Channel
Photos Of California's Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California. The fire remains only 5% contained. Photos show structures and trees incinerated as firefighters battle the blaze. A wildfire has killed at least two people and injured one near Hemet in Southern California,...
Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
KSBW.com
Check here to see if your home will be impacted by California rolling outages
California's state grid operator says rolling blackouts due to a shortfall in electricity supply "could be imminent." As Tuesday is expected to be similar to Monday with record-high temperatures, major utility companies are bracing for their customers to be without energy when those rotating outages happen. Pacific Gas & Electricity...
KTVU FOX 2
Southern California wildfire explodes to 500 acres in one hour
HEMET, Calif. - A wildfire rapidly spread to more than 500 acres on Monday afternoon in Hemet, California, about 80 miles east of Los Angeles, according to Cal Fire. Neighborhoods in East Hemet were ordered to evacuate around 5:00 p.m., about one hour after the Fairview fire started. Several structures...
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
