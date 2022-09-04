ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
STOCKS
Dayana Sabatin

Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update

2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Unemployment just went up. Economists are thrilled.

Larry Summers may be the most prominent economist wishing for higher unemployment. After months of speculation about out-of-control inflation, many mainstream economists have held out hope that something would bring it down: more people without jobs. Greater unemployment means that employers don’t need to compete as much for workers, which...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US economy headed for recession by mid-2023, majority of economists say

The overwhelming majority of economists expects the economy to tumble into a recession next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation, according to a new survey. Findings from the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) shows that 72% of economists expect an economic downturn by the...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

The economy appears headed for a hard recession landing

Democrats are euphoric. Talking to themselves in their closed loop, they believe they will continue to control the Senate after the November midterm elections. With just a little bit of luck, they might keep the House. Democrats presently inhabit la-la land. Some Democrats interpreted Friday’s economic data as newly positive,...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

U.S. Dollar Rises As Recession Fears Push Euro To A 20-Year Low

(Tuesday Market Open) U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open despite economic turmoil overseas. Global stocks fell Monday and the euro slid to a 20-year low amid recession fears and fallout from the ongoing Nord Stream shutdown. However, news out of China that the country plans to accelerate its stimulus program of providing liquidity to its banks helped to turn stocks around. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% and the Europe Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4%. The London FTSE 100, German DAX, and the French CAC 40 respectively rose 0.23%, 0.95%, and 0.46%.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Britain’s economy contracts 0.1% amid inflation and recession fears

British quarterly GDP figures fell for the first time since the start of 2021, shrinking in the three months to June – although the slump was less than some analysts had feared. GDP fell 0.1%, compared to 0.8% growth in the first three months of the year, according to...
BUSINESS

