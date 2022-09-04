Read full article on original website
Related
Johns Hopkins economist predicts ‘whopper’ of a recession in 2023 — and points to one key economic reading the Fed is missing
Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, believes the U.S. is heading for a “whopper” of a recession. Americans are worried a recession is looming—and according to a top economist, they ought to be. Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns...
'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain
Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
CNN reports ‘staggering’ 72% of economists say the U.S. is in a recession or ‘headed there very soon’
CNN reported Monday that 72% of economists believe the U.S. is already in a recession or will soon will enter one. This news, which marks a contrast from the network's attempts to present the economy as being strong, was delivered by reporter Matt Egan during "CNN Newsroom With Ana Cabrera."
FOXBusiness
The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means
The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The stock market is plunging and the Fed is giving up on a ‘soft landing’ in favor of a ‘growth recession.’ Buckle up
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell may have given up on a "soft landing" for the economy. Throughout 2022, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates four times in an attempt to cool the U.S. economy and reduce inflation. The goal has been to do this without sparking a recession, thereby creating a so-called “soft landing” for the economy—and American consumers.
Gas Prices for Every Decade Since 1930
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
CNBC
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
Inflation Stimulus Checks 2022: Update
2022 has produced an intense level of inflation that was unseen in the United States for over 40 years. The price of gas, food, and rent prices have increased drastically following the coronavirus lockdowns and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ValueWalk
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
Unemployment just went up. Economists are thrilled.
Larry Summers may be the most prominent economist wishing for higher unemployment. After months of speculation about out-of-control inflation, many mainstream economists have held out hope that something would bring it down: more people without jobs. Greater unemployment means that employers don’t need to compete as much for workers, which...
Recipients of Social Security benefits will probably see another increase in 2023 based on inflation percentages
Medicare, Medicaid, and social security spending from a 2017 chart.Wikideas1, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inflation makes every dollar count. As you can see from the above chart, although it's from 2017, Social Security figures have continued to rise.
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
U.S. economy shrank less than previously estimated, easing recession fears
The U.S. economy shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June, the government said Thursday — a slight upgrade from its initial estimate and a sign that this year's drop in growth is less steep than originally feared. Most economists have said they doubt the economy is...
FOXBusiness
US economy headed for recession by mid-2023, majority of economists say
The overwhelming majority of economists expects the economy to tumble into a recession next year as a result of the Federal Reserve's war on inflation, according to a new survey. Findings from the National Association of Business Economics (NABE) shows that 72% of economists expect an economic downturn by the...
The stock market is reeling, and most economists expect a painful recession—but Goldman Sachs says a ‘soft landing’ is still achievable
The Federal Reserve is locked in a battle with inflation, and the effects of its policies are increasing the odds of a recession. But the outcome for the American economy is far from set. Economists use an aircraft analogy to describe what the U.S. is facing, arguing the Fed is...
Washington Examiner
The economy appears headed for a hard recession landing
Democrats are euphoric. Talking to themselves in their closed loop, they believe they will continue to control the Senate after the November midterm elections. With just a little bit of luck, they might keep the House. Democrats presently inhabit la-la land. Some Democrats interpreted Friday’s economic data as newly positive,...
U.S. Dollar Rises As Recession Fears Push Euro To A 20-Year Low
(Tuesday Market Open) U.S. equity index futures are pointing to a higher open despite economic turmoil overseas. Global stocks fell Monday and the euro slid to a 20-year low amid recession fears and fallout from the ongoing Nord Stream shutdown. However, news out of China that the country plans to accelerate its stimulus program of providing liquidity to its banks helped to turn stocks around. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.4% and the Europe Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4%. The London FTSE 100, German DAX, and the French CAC 40 respectively rose 0.23%, 0.95%, and 0.46%.
US News and World Report
U.S. May Need 7.5% Unemployment to Curb Inflation -Research
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. unemployment rate may need to reach as high as 7.5%, double its current level, to end the country's outbreak of high inflation, according to new estimates from a team of researchers including two staff economists from the International Monetary Fund. That would entail job losses...
tipranks.com
Britain’s economy contracts 0.1% amid inflation and recession fears
British quarterly GDP figures fell for the first time since the start of 2021, shrinking in the three months to June – although the slump was less than some analysts had feared. GDP fell 0.1%, compared to 0.8% growth in the first three months of the year, according to...
Fighting inflation over the next 18 months could bring the same kind of pain it did in the 1980s: fewer jobs and expensive borrowing
Inflation is starting to cool down, but the precedent set by the 1980s suggests the path forward will be a long and painful one. The Federal Reserve expects price growth to close in on its 2% target by the end of 2023. The next year and a half will feature...
Comments / 3