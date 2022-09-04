Read full article on original website
Eh Whatever
3d ago
He couldn't sing, he apologized in person, clearly stated refunds & he'd come back again, what more do they want, blood? People suck.
Justin Warren
2d ago
I'm not a fan of his music, but he just earned my respect. No statements through representatives, no just disappearing and then popping up to explain on social media platforms. He handled it personally, and with class. Kudos.
⛥ Matilda ⛥
2d ago
Far better to not do the show, and be able to sing further down the line than, continue, and possibly damage his voice forever. Bravo to The Weeknd for seeing to things personally.
Popculture
The Weeknd Offers Health Update After Recent Issues
The Weeknd is updating his fans about his health following his canceled performance over the weekend. After the "Can't Feel My Face" singer, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, was forced to end his concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after just three songs, The Weeknd shared with fans Tuesday that his voice is recovering, adding his hopes to be back on the stage soon.
TMZ.com
The Weeknd Says Doctors Say His Voice Will Recover After Losing it at L.A. Show
The Weeknd abruptly canceled his Los Angeles show last week after losing his voice -- but his road to recovery is going great -- so says the singer's medical team. Abel made the happy announcement Tuesday, just days after Saturday night's show at SoFi Stadium, writing, "doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i'll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that's come my way. i love you all so much ... XO"
HipHopDX.com
The Weeknd Cuts Sold-Out Los Angeles Show Mid-Set: 'You Know How Much This Kills Me'
Los Angeles, CA – The Weeknd had just started his set at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3) when he was forced to cut his performance. According to Variety, the R&B juggernaut notified the sold-out crowd around 9:30 p.m. that he’d lost his voice, rendering him unable to continue with the concert.
hiphop-n-more.com
The Weeknd Loses Voice in Middle of SoFi Stadium Show, Cancels & Apologizes to Fans: Watch
The Weeknd performed his second sold out show at the SoFi stadium on Saturday night but had some problems. In the middle of the show, The Weeknd took a break and then announced to fans that he lost his voice and is unable to continue performing. The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is on his stadium tour in support of two albums: 2020’s successful After Hours and his 2022’s Dawn FM.
The Weeknd abruptly ends LA concert mid-song after losing his voice: ‘I’m devastated’
The Weeknd barely got through three songs at his concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night before having to abruptly end the show due to vocal issues.In the midst of performing his song “Can’t Feel My Face,” the Los Angeles Times reported that The Weeknd walked off stage. He returned to the stage shortly after and told the crowd: “I just lost my voice. This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now.”The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, went on...
