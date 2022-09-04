FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor’s note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August when the shooting originally happened. At the time of the shooting, police said the crash involved a Jeep, driven by Shin, and a sedan carrying a driver and two passengers. A police spokesperson said the people inside the sedan called at least one person to the scene to help be a “peacemaker” after the accident. According to the police report, a verbal argument turned physical and ended with Chin being shot. He died at the scene.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO