Man arrested on murder charge in Fort Worth shooting after ‘minor crash’
FORT WORTH, Texas — Editor’s note: The video published above is a WFAA report from August when the shooting originally happened. At the time of the shooting, police said the crash involved a Jeep, driven by Shin, and a sedan carrying a driver and two passengers. A police spokesperson said the people inside the sedan called at least one person to the scene to help be a “peacemaker” after the accident. According to the police report, a verbal argument turned physical and ended with Chin being shot. He died at the scene.
Family mourning death of 20-year-old killed in Deep Ellum; police release surveillance photos of suspect
DALLAS — As the Dallas Police Department (DPD) announces a new emphasis on patrols in Deep Ellum, a grieving family mourns that it comes too late for them. “I’m numb. I’m really angry. I’m really angry, “Angelaka Johnson-Fisher said after the early Saturday morning shooting death of her 20-year-old son Aareon Johnson, also known as “AJ”.
Fort Worth police calling for answers for unsolved 2021 murder case
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are looking for any new information leading to an arrest in connection to a man’s death almost one year ago. After talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a gray 4-door Dodge pickup truck. Anyone with...
Overturned cement truck blocks Loop 12 in Irving
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A traffic alert this afternoon for those taking Loop 12 in Irving. Police said that a cement truck overturned, completely blocking traffic. Drivers are being forced to take the SH 114 exit as crews get to work clearing up the mess. Avoid the area or seek alternative routes if possible.
I-35E southbound shut down after fatal crash in Dallas
DALLAS — A fatal crash shut down all lanes of southbound Interstate 35E in Northwest Dallas early Thursday morning, officials said. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on I-35E at Walnut Hill Lane, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found two vehicles involved, a pickup...
‘Offer to help a neighbor’ | North Texas man shares what’s he’s learning after losing nearly everything in flash flood
BALCH SPRINGS, Texas — Exactly two weeks ago, record-level rain flooded streets, cars, and homes, displacing several North Texas residents. Flooding was particularly bad in Balch Springs, where Mark Kinsman lived in his quaint, Hickory Tree Road brick home for more than 30 years. “The current was so strong,”...
Collin County constable responds to inclusion on Oath Keepers member list
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — This afternoon, a Collin County constable responded to questions about his inclusion on a list of alleged members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Constable Joe Wright, a self-described “conservative Republican” who represents the county’s fourth...
Tennis tour moves year-end championships from China to Texas
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The women’s professional tennis tour will hold its season-ending 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, moving the event out of China for the second year in a row. The Florida-based WTA announced on Tuesday that Dickies Arena will be the site for...
