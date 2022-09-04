ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Caro Crawford Brown changed Texas history

By Annetta Ramsay For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Caro Crawford Brown is shown in the office of the Alice Daily Echo shortly after receiving word of her 1955 Pulitzer Prize. Courtesy photo/Texas Journalism Foundation

Some people are in Denton briefly, but their accomplishments make us want to claim them. That’s the case with Caro Crawford Brown. She’s listed by wideopencountry.com alongside other notable women, such as Barbara Jordan, who changed Texas history.

Caro Crawford was born in 1908 in Baber, a tiny East Texas sawmill town. While studying journalism in 1925 in Denton at the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, she served as editor of The Lasso student newspaper. Crawford got into trouble for attending a party off campus out of uniform. In 1925, all colleges had strict rules because they were expected to act in the place of parents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22cuE0_0hi6jcMC00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Awesome 98

Why a Dallas, Texas TV Station Had To Stop the News [Video]

Are the crickets driving you crazy? It's that time of year again. In Texas, cricket season is usually August, September, and the first part of October. At our studios in Temple, we find dozens of these insects every morning. Cricket Invasion in Texas. At one Dallas-area television station, they had...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81

DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Denton, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Denton, TX
Government
WFAA

Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.

DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

High school football: Here are WFAA's top 5 games this week

DALLAS — Two weeks of Texas high school football are in the books and the top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Jordan
Person
Caro Crawford Brown
CBS DFW

A 'next level park' is being built in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. "A next level park," said Executive Director of the Kaleidoscope Park Foundation, Scott Stewart. "What they are doing to really promote arts and culture as a destination as its own economy, that's what this area of North Texas is really missing."The promise of a park he could design is what led him to leave his job overseeing Chicago's Millenium Park. "From a...
FRISCO, TX
Brewbound.com

Bishop Cider Opens New Cidercade Location in Fort Worth

Bishop Cider, a Dallas-based hard cider manufacturer, opened the newest location of their Cidercade entertainment venue in Fort Worth, TX on August 23, 2022 at 5pm. Cidercade has dozens of taps of Bishop Cider, serves artisanal food, and offers an “entertainment buffet” where patrons pay a nominal admission fee, and all games and activities are free to play. Cidercade Fort Worth joins Bishop’s existing Cidercade locations in Dallas, Austin and Houston.
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORSON, JACK BRAD JR; W/M; POB: ELKHART IN; AGE: 54; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texas Woman S University#Lasso
MySanAntonio

Texas home to top 3 most 'unfaithful' US cities

Online dating advice site, mydatingadvisor.com, has updated its most "unfaithful" cities in the U.S. rankings for 2022, and the Lone Star State is home to the top three least faithful cities in the country. Dallas claimed the No. 1 spot for the not so illustrious title of least faithful city...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
KXAN

Texas judge arrested on 3 charges, records show

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — Bailey County Judge Sherri Harrison was arrested on three charges on Wednesday, according to Parmer County inmate records. According to booking details, Judge Harrison was charged with official oppression, purchasing alcohol for a minor and criminal trespassing. These charges stemmed from May 13, 2022, according to records. Previous reports from the […]
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Chief's dismissal prompts Preston firefighter walkout

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — Preston Fire Rescue, which serves the Preston Peninsula north of Pottsboro, has a personnel crisis. Six volunteer firefighters turned in their resignations at a meeting of the organization's board of directors last Friday after the board terminated Chief Chase Stanford. Only three firefighters remain...
POTTSBORO, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy