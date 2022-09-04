Caro Crawford Brown changed Texas history

Caro Crawford Brown is shown in the office of the Alice Daily Echo shortly after receiving word of her 1955 Pulitzer Prize. Courtesy photo/Texas Journalism Foundation

Some people are in Denton briefly, but their accomplishments make us want to claim them. That’s the case with Caro Crawford Brown. She’s listed by wideopencountry.com alongside other notable women, such as Barbara Jordan, who changed Texas history.

Caro Crawford was born in 1908 in Baber, a tiny East Texas sawmill town. While studying journalism in 1925 in Denton at the College of Industrial Arts, now Texas Woman’s University, she served as editor of The Lasso student newspaper. Crawford got into trouble for attending a party off campus out of uniform. In 1925, all colleges had strict rules because they were expected to act in the place of parents.