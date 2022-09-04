Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4 million to Michael Mangum, who filed a lawsuit against the supermarket chain last year after an employee racially profiled him. Mangum, who is Black, sued Walmart after he alleged he was followed by a security worker in a Wood Village, Oregon store, per CBS News. In court documents, Mangum said he went to the Walmart location to purchase a light bulb for his refrigerator, but noticed security worker Joe Williams following him around the store. He then confronted the worker, who threatened to call the police if he did not leave. When he refused to leave the premises, Williams allegedly said he would tell authorities that Mangum threatened him with violence.

WOOD VILLAGE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO