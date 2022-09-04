Driver ejected from truck in Falls County expected to be okay

An ejected driver is expected to be okay after surviving a rollover crash in Falls County, officials said.

Earlier this morning, officers were dispatched to County Road 417 in response to a single rollover crash, according to the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was ejected upon impact.

They were immediately by on-scene paramedics before being airlifted to a local hospital where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing and is being led by Texas DPS.