ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
HILLIARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cwcolumbus.com

Beechcroft and Big Walnut Scholar Athletes Recognized

The CW Columbus and the Ohio Education Association are proud to recognize scholar athletes from Beechcroft High School and Big Walnut High School, as part of Week 3 of the Friday Night Rivals high school football broadcast on September 2, 2022. Jayden Douglas of Beechcroft High School is the first...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy