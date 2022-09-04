Read full article on original website
Columbus City Council looking for ways to help teen thieves caught up in city car thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City council members now working with community partners to identify problems and find solutions for parents looking to stop their kids from breaking in and stealing cars around Central Ohio. "We need to dig deep to provide resources to the parents who may be...
CCS looking to bring armed officers back to schools, possible school district police force
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new year may come with a new test for Columbus City Schools regarding school safety. Leading up to the first day of school, the district's head of security quit after he told school board members they needed armed officers in the schools. Now, the...
Columbus City Schools addresses massive amount of transportation concerns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City School leaders have addressed the massive amount of transportation complaints they have received this year. During a school board meeting Tuesday CCS said that its new routing software wouldn't add new students who needed a bus to the system, and roughly 18% of bus drivers are not showing up for work each day.
Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
Beechcroft and Big Walnut Scholar Athletes Recognized
The CW Columbus and the Ohio Education Association are proud to recognize scholar athletes from Beechcroft High School and Big Walnut High School, as part of Week 3 of the Friday Night Rivals high school football broadcast on September 2, 2022. Jayden Douglas of Beechcroft High School is the first...
