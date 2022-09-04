ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
OK! Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'

Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
The Independent

Florence Pugh shares sweet message about Don’t Worry Darling cast after Venice premiere

Florence Pugh has shared a sweet message about the cast of Don’t Worry Darling amid rumours of tension between herself and director Olivia Wilde.The film, which premiered out of Venice Film festival earlier this week, has been plagued with speculation of on-set feuds and disputes around firings.Pugh, who was absent for the film’s press conference but attended its premiere later that night (Tuesday 6 September), has now praised her co-stars in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (7 September). “I’m still taking it all in! Qwoaaar. What a moment this was?” wrote the Midsommar star.“A massive congratulations to everyone...
