Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Storms have developed over the San Juan Mountains and are drifting into the lower elevations of southwest Colorado, but are not lasting long off the higher elevations. Meanwhile, a blanket of clouds are pushing into southern New Mexico. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO