ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Record heat and dry weather continues into Thursday

Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Storms have developed over the San Juan Mountains and are drifting into the lower elevations of southwest Colorado, but are not lasting long off the higher elevations. Meanwhile, a blanket of clouds are pushing into southern New Mexico. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Rain chances finally return again this weekend

Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Hot and quiet, but active weekend ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the whole state, with chilly temps in the northern and western high terrain, and mild temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Today will be another quiet and hot day. The only areas that may see some showers and storms will be the San Juan […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless people that are everywhere,” said Albuquerque resident, Sam Lake.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattooga County, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
Summerville, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Chattooga County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
KRQE News 13

California keeps lights on after day of grid-straining heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat Wednesday, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator thanked California residents and businesses...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Hot and dry weather continues this week

Drier weather continues to move in, keeping the entire state rain-free. Record and near-record heat sticks around for the Four Corners. High pressure continues to gain strength to our northwest and continues to draw drier air into the state. This limited the chance for rain all across New Mexico today, and still brought near-record heat to the Four Corners. A few storms developed over the San Juan Mountains, but quickly dissipate once they move off the higher elevations.
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Isolated storms and hot for Labor Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry and clear, with cool temps around the mountains and north, and milder for the Metro and southern New Mexico. Today will be mostly dry and sunny. Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair back in action

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair will kick off tomorrow, September 8. There is a lot to check out this year. From the junior livestock show to a stunning concert lineup, this is something you won’t want to miss. The fair is jam-packed with a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
KRQE News 13

Environmental department handing out bacteria test kits

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is handing out bacteria kits to people in northern New Mexico. Heavy monsoon rain caused flooding in the burn scar of the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The environmental department is concerned that flooding might have caused bacteria to develop in private wells that a lot of people rely on […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Arriba County limits trash pickup due to staff shortage

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rural New Mexicans who pay to have their trash hauled away each week say the solid waste department has turned its back on them, no longer collecting garbage in certain areas. North Central Solid Waste Authority’s Manager, Janet Saucedo, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a trickle-down effect leaving them short-staffed. “We have a temporary suspension of curbside pickup in county roads and private drives due to the staff shortage,” said Saucedo.
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit […]
TRAVEL
KRQE News 13

Nearly $800,000 set aside for litter removal programs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is allocating nearly $800,000 to clean up litter around the state. The funds from the Clean and Beautiful Grant Program will go to 45 communities, including the state’s biggest cities. The program also funds projects to build public spaces. Included this year is a mural at a Roswell […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Northwest Georgia#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain
KRQE News 13

Developer answers concerns on North Valley development

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one of the less developed areas in the North Valley neighborhood are worried about a plan to bring in almost a hundred new homes. Rumors are swirling about the problems it could bring. The developer didn’t want to go on camera but went...
NORTH VALLEY, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico judge removes, bars Couy Griffin from public office

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent figure in New Mexico politics surrounding the events of the 2020 presidential election, Otero County Commission Couy Griffin has been removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge. The decision also bars Griffin from holding public office again. “I was disappointed and shocked,” […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

How much are Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti spending on ads?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With about two months to go before the state’s general election, the race for the governor’s office is heating up. The latest numbers show that Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham have spent a combined total of more than $6 million — but what are they spending campaign funds on? In New […]
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
KRQE News 13

SWAT situation damages Los Chavez home, family left with mess

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Chaves family is left with a big mess on their hands after two criminals broke into their trailer home and barricaded themselves – leading to a SWAT situation. Now they are wondering what they have to do to get authorities to fix the damage.
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy