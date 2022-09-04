Read full article on original website
Related
KRQE News 13
Record heat and dry weather continues into Thursday
Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. Storms have developed over the San Juan Mountains and are drifting into the lower elevations of southwest Colorado, but are not lasting long off the higher elevations. Meanwhile, a blanket of clouds are pushing into southern New Mexico. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
KRQE News 13
Rain chances finally return again this weekend
Hot and dry weather continues to stick around across New Mexico. Rain chances return though this weekend with widespread storms and cooler temperatures across the state. Near-record heat returned again Wednesday afternoon to the Four Corners with high temperatures climbing into the mid-90s. A blanket of clouds are pushing into New Mexico today. These are the outermost cloud bands from a hurricane that’s 800 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of the Baja California, Mexico.
Hot and quiet, but active weekend ahead
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet across the whole state, with chilly temps in the northern and western high terrain, and mild temperatures for the Rio Grande Valley and southern NM. Today will be another quiet and hot day. The only areas that may see some showers and storms will be the San Juan […]
KRQE News 13
Concerns raised over homeless, trash around New Mexico State Fairgrounds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the New Mexico State Fair hours away, and thousands of visitors expected, some are wondering if the Central corridor near the fairgrounds will give the city a bad look. “Anybody from New Mexico that comes to Albuquerque that comes to the state fair knows that it’s crime-ridden that we have homeless people that are everywhere,” said Albuquerque resident, Sam Lake.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KRQE News 13
California keeps lights on after day of grid-straining heat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California avoided rolling outages during extreme heat Wednesday, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator thanked California residents and businesses...
KRQE News 13
Hot and dry weather continues this week
Drier weather continues to move in, keeping the entire state rain-free. Record and near-record heat sticks around for the Four Corners. High pressure continues to gain strength to our northwest and continues to draw drier air into the state. This limited the chance for rain all across New Mexico today, and still brought near-record heat to the Four Corners. A few storms developed over the San Juan Mountains, but quickly dissipate once they move off the higher elevations.
Isolated storms and hot for Labor Day
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is completely dry and clear, with cool temps around the mountains and north, and milder for the Metro and southern New Mexico. Today will be mostly dry and sunny. Isolated storms will pop up in the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez and San Juans this afternoon. Showers and storms will […]
KRQE News 13
2022 New Mexico State Fair back in action
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair will kick off tomorrow, September 8. There is a lot to check out this year. From the junior livestock show to a stunning concert lineup, this is something you won’t want to miss. The fair is jam-packed with a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Environmental department handing out bacteria test kits
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is handing out bacteria kits to people in northern New Mexico. Heavy monsoon rain caused flooding in the burn scar of the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The environmental department is concerned that flooding might have caused bacteria to develop in private wells that a lot of people rely on […]
KRQE News 13
Rio Arriba County limits trash pickup due to staff shortage
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Some rural New Mexicans who pay to have their trash hauled away each week say the solid waste department has turned its back on them, no longer collecting garbage in certain areas. North Central Solid Waste Authority’s Manager, Janet Saucedo, says the COVID-19 pandemic caused a trickle-down effect leaving them short-staffed. “We have a temporary suspension of curbside pickup in county roads and private drives due to the staff shortage,” said Saucedo.
New Mexico State Fair 2022: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit […]
Nearly $800,000 set aside for litter removal programs
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Tourism Department is allocating nearly $800,000 to clean up litter around the state. The funds from the Clean and Beautiful Grant Program will go to 45 communities, including the state’s biggest cities. The program also funds projects to build public spaces. Included this year is a mural at a Roswell […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KRQE News 13
Developer answers concerns on North Valley development
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in one of the less developed areas in the North Valley neighborhood are worried about a plan to bring in almost a hundred new homes. Rumors are swirling about the problems it could bring. The developer didn’t want to go on camera but went...
New Mexico judge removes, bars Couy Griffin from public office
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A prominent figure in New Mexico politics surrounding the events of the 2020 presidential election, Otero County Commission Couy Griffin has been removed from office based on a decision from a New Mexico district court judge. The decision also bars Griffin from holding public office again. “I was disappointed and shocked,” […]
How much are Lujan Grisham and Ronchetti spending on ads?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With about two months to go before the state’s general election, the race for the governor’s office is heating up. The latest numbers show that Mark Ronchetti and Michelle Lujan Grisham have spent a combined total of more than $6 million — but what are they spending campaign funds on? In New […]
Former State Police pilot reaches settlement in gender discrimination lawsuit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leanne Gomez was the first female law enforcement pilot certified to fly helicopters in New Mexico. It was a job she says she loved until she says the work environment became so bad at state police, she was forced to file a lawsuit for discrimination and harassment. This week, the state settled for […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KRQE News 13
SWAT situation damages Los Chavez home, family left with mess
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Chaves family is left with a big mess on their hands after two criminals broke into their trailer home and barricaded themselves – leading to a SWAT situation. Now they are wondering what they have to do to get authorities to fix the damage.
Speeding woman on cocaine kills drunk driver high on meth in North Las Vegas, police say
A speeding woman is accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol when she crashed into another car, killing its driver who was drunk and under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.
10 films you might not know were filmed in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sure, we all know about Breaking Bad and its spin-off series Better Call Saul but Albuquerque, as well as the entire state of New Mexico, has been home to countless film projects. Some of which might not come immediately to mind. Not only has New Mexico been the backdrop for parts of […]
Local vendors team up to offer lucky couple their dream New Mexico wedding
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One deserving couple is about to get the New Mexico wedding of their dreams without paying a dime. Julia Ramirez is a wedding stylist who creates custom looks for ceremonies and receptions. Jasmine Kingery is available for videography, and Lavel Nordin is offering to be the photographer all for free. With a […]
Comments / 0