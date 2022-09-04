Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
WDBJ7.com
No injuries in Wise Ave house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says no one was injured in a fire in southeast Roanoke Thursday morning. The fire occurred in the 1500 block of Wise Ave SE. A spokesperson for the department told WDBJ7 that the roof of the home collapsed. Check back for updates on this...
WSET
Judge appoints attorney for man arrested in connection to Leesville Rd. murder
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man charged in connection to Monday’s murder in Campbell County appeared in court for the first time Wednesday. The Campbell County and Lynchburg courts share a judge. The Campbell County clerk tells ABC13 that since the judge was in Lynchburg on Wednesday and the case is a "high-profile situation," the suspect's arraignment was held in Lynchburg General District court.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
WSET
Man wounded after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
WSLS
Man arrested in connection with Campbell County homicide after police chase
ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Campbell County, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said. On September 4, authorities found a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle, who they later identified as 40-year-old Jason Marcus of Appomattox County. After...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect taken into custody following Campbell Co. homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Dashawn Hamlett, 23 of Campbell Co., has been taken into custody for a homicide along Leesville Road. Jason Marcus, 40 of Appomattox Co., was found dead inside a vehicle in Campbell County on Monday. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they have obtained charges for...
wfirnews.com
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police
A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
WSLS
One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
wfirnews.com
85K in damage after residential Roanoke fire
On Sunday, September 4, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Shenandoah Ave NW for reports of a fire shortly after midnight. Arriving units found smoke and flames showing from a residential structure. The fire was extinguished by responding personnel, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be improperly discarded smoking materials, with damages to the home and its contents estimated to be $85,000.
WSLS
Shawn Tolbert facing multiple charges in several Southwest Virginia areas
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – After a man was spotted several times on the run from the police, he was taken into custody, and now, he’s facing multiple charges in Southwest Virginia. Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody on Aug. 30 after being on the run for 20 days....
wfxrtv.com
Improperly discarded smoking materials causes house fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to a house fire shortly after midnight on Sunday. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a house in the 3500 block of Shenandoah Avenue NW on Sunday, Sept. 4. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was hurt.
WSET
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
WSLS
No injuries after Danville high school security officer knocked down, exposing gun
DANVILLE, Va. – An incident at George Washington High School Tuesday has left rumors swirling on social media. According to a Facebook post, a fight broke out during lunch when the director of safety and security was knocked down, exposing his gun. The post says a security officer quickly...
WSLS
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office to launch (R) I.G.N.I.T.E.
ROANOKE, Va. – Making the Roanoke City Jail a place of transformation – on Tuesday, the Roanoke City Sheriff unveiled a new program he hopes can do just that. The Sheriff said the keys to success are changing people’s mindsets and cultures. During the ribbon cutting Tuesday,...
wfirnews.com
Women’s car stolen from Roanoke Advance Auto Parts
Reports of a grand theft auto at a local Advance Auto Parts. A listener tells WFIR News that while she was at the Advance Auto Parts at Orange Avenue and 10th Street in Roanoke today a woman’s car was stolen while an employee was checking the battery. We’ll have more details as they become available.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford man sentenced in 2021 manslaughter case
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford man has been sentenced in connection with a 2021 manslaughter case in which he plead guilty. In late August, Tyler Lee Booth was sentenced to five years with four suspended and three years of probation. Prosecutors say Booth hit Braeden Bailey during a dispute...
WSLS
Runner’s safety tips after tragedy struck Memphis
ROANOKE, Va. – Eliza Fletcher was a 34-year-old teacher who was abducted during a run in Memphis last week, and on Monday, she was found dead. In light of her death, the running community is gathering together. James DeMarco, owner of RunAbout Sports in Blacksburg, and Robin Lewis with...
