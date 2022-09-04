Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At The Upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Black Chrome”
Amidst numerous anniversaries, the Air Jordan 6 was only afforded a few releases throughout this past year. But what it lacked in quantity, the silhouette made up for in quality, as it’s brought back the much-beloved “Midnight Navy” alongside debuting a well-received nod to Georgetown University. And in the latter months of 2022, the silhouette is set to deliver another exciting offering: the “Black Chrome,” which was first teased this past March.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 13 “Black Flint” Is Rumored To Land Summer 2023
While currently overshadowed in popularity by older models in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker series, the Air Jordan 13 continues playing an important part in the legend’s legacy. Although the sneaker, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1997, hasn’t had a quiet 2022, it’s had a rather uninteresting year considering...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” Expected To Release Summer 2023
2022 is just a few months shy of being over — and while we’ve enjoyed a wealth of exciting releases, there’s much more in store for us down the road. And if you caught our Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview, you already know that the Air Jordan 3 “Wizards” PE is one of next year’s many highlights.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” (2022)
After months of anticipation, the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” returns in original form on Saturday, September 10th. Although the Chicago Bulls-friendly colorway has retroed multiple times since debuting in 1988, the shoe hasn’t been re-issued with “NIKE AIR”-branding on the heel in 34 years. Additionally, the remainder of the build and presentation – in particular the elephant print around the toe and lower heel – also looks to Tinker Hatfield’s decades-old blueprint for a loyal retro. The “Fire Red” Jordan 3 will also arrive in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler’s sizes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sneakernews.com
An Abominable Snowman Scheme Outfits The Nike GT Cut 2
Few basketball silhouettes have been as hard to come by in recent memory as the Nike Air Zoom G.T. Cut, with pairs flying off the shelves as soon as they’re stocked. Molding high-tech function into a simplistic low-top model, the immense popularity surrounding each release has made the anticipation for its successor even more palpable. After a quartet of colorways for its second rendition were announced in late July, the latest variation to grace the Nike G.T. Cut 2 comes in an abominable snowman scheme.
CARS・
sneakernews.com
J Balvin’s Air Jordan 2 Collection Includes Slides, Varsity Jacket And More
J Balvin has enjoyed some time away from the spotlight over the last year and a half, discovering fatherhood and working on new music. In late 2021, the Colombian superstar teased an Air Jordan 2 collaboration that’s finally set to release on September 15th alongside an expansive Air Balvin collection.
sneakernews.com
Bold Red Animates This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 High has stepped aside for its shortest counterpart to revel in the spotlight. As Bruce Kilgore’s made-for-basketball design celebrates its 40th anniversary, the high-top model has emerged in new styles. Recently, a women’s-exclusive colorway appeared in a straightforward white...
sneakernews.com
Blocked Out Air Bubbles And Jewel Swooshes Dress This WMNS Nike Air Max 1
In honor of the Air Max 1‘s 35th Anniversary, Nike has brought out a number of inline styles just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. More are due to release later this year, including but not limited to this WMNS exclusive offering, which features a wide range of modifications.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sneakernews.com
A Pink Teddy Bear Aesthetic Hugs The Nike Dunk Low
While the Nike Dunk model has quickly been heralded as the brand’s premier streetwear silhouette, the NSW section of The Swoosh sits with a catalog filled with over two decades of heritage and history to pull from for future offerings. Harkening back to the 2006 “Three Bears” pack that played on the timeless fairy tale, the latest Nike Dunk Low continues to delve out its own collection in 2022 by way of the rose pink variety.
sneakernews.com
Clark Atlanta University Gets Its Own Nike Dunk Low
Over the last two years, Jordan Brand and the Swoosh have demonstrated a commitment to the Black community unlike ever before. And while the Oregon-based conglomerate has handfuls of initiatives in motion, efforts like the Nike Dunk Low for Clark Atlanta University are among the most attention-grabbing. Part of a...
sneakernews.com
“Sail” And Silver Metallic Accents Coat The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
More than 30 years since its initial release, the Tinker Hatfield design utilizing a slightly exposed Air Max bag has undergone numerous different knives and re-imaginations that remain ever so slightly disparate from its predecessors. The latest future forward take on the Nike Air Max 90 comes by way of a Futura aesthetic dressed in a simple and lightly toned medley.
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas AdiFOM Q In “Core Black”
The adidas AdiFOM Q hasn’t been free of controversy since debuting via both unofficial and official images. And while the shoe bears resemblance to the ever-popular Yeezy Foam Runner, it’s poised to cement its own identity. Informed by the adidas Quake silhouette from 2001, the foam and mesh...
sneakernews.com
Supreme x Nike SB Blazer Releasing On September 9th
Supreme’s upcoming Thursday drop of its FW22 collection will be headlined by their next collaboration with Nike – a revisiting of the SB Blazer from 2006. Bringing back the signature quilted upper, Supreme is offering two distinct styles — a sharp black leather look and a sportier blue denim. The design is finish with trademark details of faux Snakeskin Swoosh logos, debossed leather logos, cut-out logos, and an engraved logo D-ring at the heel.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Takes On A Reflective “Triple Black” Ensemble
The buffed up base of the Nike Air Max Plus may not be the most heralded in The Swooshes extensive cushioning catalog, but it continues to play a special part in selective markets across the world. As the sun begins to set sooner and sooner, night time walkers and runners will hold a special appreciation for the latest offering of the Air Max Plus that features a reflective ambiance.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max 97 “Gold Bullet”
As we head into the last few months of the year, the attention has changed hands from the Air Force 1 to the Air Max 97. And to appropriately celebrate the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette’s 25th Anniversary, Nike has prepared a Retro of the iconic “Silver Bullet,” which is expected to land this November. The festivities are to extend into the following year, too, as the “Gold Bullet” is also due to return during the Spring of 2023.
sneakernews.com
This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Features Red And Green Plaid
Though still quite a few months away, the Nike Dunk Low is already making preparations for the merriest time of the year, dressing itself up in a colorful, Christmas-themed plaid. The decor refrains from getting out of hand, as much of the shoe’s colorway is clad in neutral tones. White...
sneakernews.com
A Collection Of Patchwork Textiles Covers The adidas Forum Mid
While its origins lie in basketball excellence with Michael Jordan dawning them during his college years before signing on the dotted line with The Swoosh, the adidas Forum has remained at the forefront of classic lifestyle silhouettes reimagined for the future of streetwear. With help from Bad Bunny and Beyoncé’s IVY PARK line, the Forum has enjoyed highly touted releases over the past few years as the latest offering samples a medley of textiles for a “Patchwork” style adidas Forum Mid.
sneakernews.com
A Touch Of Blue And Silver Accent The Nike Air Force 1 High “Dare To Fly”
Back in August, the Nike umbrella unveiled their newest collection, “Dare To Fly,” which saw the Air Jordan 1 Low clad in silver and blue accents. And today, almost an entire month thereafter, it was revealed that the same details would also be arriving on the Air Force 1 High.
sneakernews.com
“Gym Red” Chenille Swooshes Animate This Nike Dunk High
The late Peter Moore changed the sneaker industry when he designed the Nike Dunk High in 1985 as the model has become part of the cultural zeitgeist over the last several decades. Recently, the made-for-basketball silhouette emerged in an eye-catching ensemble coupling bold “Gym Red” with vibrant “Yellow Ochre” for...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Dresses Up In Dusty Pink Suede Ahead Of Fall 2022
The New Balance 550 continues being one of the more-coveted shoes on the market among the TikTok generation thanks to cool co-signs and versatile style. Recently, the Steven Smith-designed sneaker appeared in a dusty pink suede outfit exclusive to women. While not the first pair touted as a women’s-exclusive, the...
Comments / 0