Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
No injuries reported following crash on North Truman at Eisenhower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a crash on northbound Truman at Eisenhower is resulting in traffic delays in the area. Police say no serious injuries were reported. Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.
Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Police say Long has been located and is safe. The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman with medical conditions. Bethany Annette Long, 19, was last seen Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on Ridge Road when she left to go...
Savannah Police Crash: Authorities search for driver after hit-and-run incident, 2 officers injured
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are searching for a driver who crashed into a SPD vehicle and left the scene. SPD issued the following statement regarding last night's crash:. "Around 7 p.m. officers were driving in the area of Whitaker and W. 43RD...
Funeral arrangements announced for Savannah police officer killed in crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Savannah Police officer killed last week in a crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, who joined SPD in December 2020 and was assigned to the Northwest Precinct, lost his life August 28 when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer in Garden City.
2 Officers Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
The Savannah Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash that injured two officers. The crash happened at Whiteaker Street and Victory Drive Tuesday night at around 7 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing Chatham County teen found safe
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Chatham County need your help finding a missing teenager who suffers from a medical condition. Chatham County Police issued a statement early Wednesday morning hoping to find Bethany...
Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
Chatham County car dealership releases surveillance video after being targeted by thieves
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A Chatham County car dealership said they have been targeted by thieves twice in just a few months. The team at Driveline told WJCL thieves have taken several catalytic converters from them. "It's just a shame because it's a very costly repair," said salesperson Stacey...
Shooting injures man in Midtown Tuesday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a man Tuesday evening in Midtown Savannah, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a man was grazed by a bullet in the 1100 block of E. Bolten Street. The man was treated at the scene. SPD has not arrested anyone at this time. Police continue to […]
Rincon officer describes moment leading up to stopping suspect driving vehicle through parade
RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A morning at Rincon’s “Let Freedom Ring” parade quickly turned dangerous for participant officer Ian Gallagher and hundreds watching along the parade route in June. “At some point in time, I heard someone yelling on the radio that a vehicle had gone around...
Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
Missing in Savannah: Police searching for teenage boy not seen in a week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Savannah are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Landon Pinckney, 17, was last seen August 30 around 11:40 p.m. leaving the 100 block of Grayson Avenue. Police issued a public notice about his disappearance on...
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can also now get a look inside the role of a Sheriff!. The Chatham County Sheriff’s office is starting a new program where residents can learn exactly what it’s like to serve and protect in their area. The department says the 12 week...
Beaufort family escapes home damaged by fallen tree
A fallen tree damaged a home and displaced a Beaufort family Monday night. Crews from the Burton Fire District responded to a report indicating that a large tree had fallen on a single-wide mobile home off Morrall Drive causing heavy damage. The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. A family...
Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
Community rallies behind Beaufort County family who lost baby boy
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The community is coming together to help the family of a Beaufort County boy who died in a tragic accident last week. Mason, Henley, 3, was found dead in a pond behind the Shadow Moss community after he was reported missing Wednesday. The family had recently moved to the area. […]
BUI charges for boat operator after 72-year-old falls overboard, drowns
A boat operator faces boating under the influence charges after a 72-year-old man fell overboard Sunday and drowned in B...
