ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Hit-and-run injures 2 Savannah police officers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A hit-and-run crash injured two Savannah Police Officers Tuesday night. Police continue to search for the suspect. It happened just before 7 p.m. near Whitaker and W. 43rd streets. Reports say a car ran a stop sign and then hit the police cruiser causing it to overturn. WSAV was told the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Police find missing woman with medical conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Police say Long has been located and is safe. The Chatham County Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman with medical conditions. Bethany Annette Long, 19, was last seen Tuesday night around 6 p.m. on Ridge Road when she left to go...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Accidents
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Accidents
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
WJCL

Funeral arrangements announced for Savannah police officer killed in crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Savannah Police officer killed last week in a crash. Officer Reginald Brannan, who joined SPD in December 2020 and was assigned to the Northwest Precinct, lost his life August 28 when his vehicle collided with a tractor trailer in Garden City.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Missing Chatham County teen found safe

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Chatham County need your help finding a missing teenager who suffers from a medical condition. Chatham County Police issued a statement early Wednesday morning hoping to find Bethany...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tybee Island Police investigating fire at bar as arson

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a possible arson at a local bar on Labor Day. The Tybee Island Fire Department were called to the Sand Bar on Butler Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Monday. The Fire Department requested an Arson Investigator respond to...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cross Road#Police#Traffic Accident
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures man in Midtown Tuesday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A shooting injured a man Tuesday evening in Midtown Savannah, police say. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said a man was grazed by a bullet in the 1100 block of E. Bolten Street. The man was treated at the scene. SPD has not arrested anyone at this time. Police continue to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police chase ends in crash on West Lathrop Ave.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A police chase in Savannah ended when the driver being chased flipped into a ditch. According to Georgia State Patrol, the chase involving Savannah Police began Monday afternoon when an officer tried to stop the driver for a traffic violation. The driver did not stop and...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort family escapes home damaged by fallen tree

A fallen tree damaged a home and displaced a Beaufort family Monday night. Crews from the Burton Fire District responded to a report indicating that a large tree had fallen on a single-wide mobile home off Morrall Drive causing heavy damage. The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. A family...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah man dies after falling off boat in Lake Jackson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man died after falling off a boat over the weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources identified 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland as the person they recovered from Lake Jackson. They believe he drowned after falling off a boat around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The driver of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body of missing elderly Bluffton man found near care facility

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a pond nearby the Bluffton care facility he had wandered away from in late August, police say. The body of Jack Tribble, 79, was found early Tuesday morning near the Palmettos of Bluffton assisted living facility. Bluffton Police and Beaufort County […]
BLUFFTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy