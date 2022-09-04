ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Washington Missourian

Union gets pushback on retail study

The city of Union is hearing from the public about the $25,000 it is paying a company to analyze retail in the area. “I know there are some comments and some concern from the public about the money that’s being spent on this,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. at its August meeting. “But I think that, particularly when you talk about retail development and attraction, you have to have data to back up what the residents are asking for.”
UNION, MO
FOX 2

Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ProPublica

St. Louis’ Private Police Forces Make Security a Luxury of the Rich

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Hours after a burglary at a designer jeans store in St. Louis’ upscale Central West End neighborhood, at least...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program

The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis

If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Get $10 off Labor Day Uber rides with this code

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving want to make sure you make it home safe following your Labor Day holiday celebrations. They’ve teamed up with Uber to continue the “decide to ride” campaign. Just use the code “DTR Labor Day” to get...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

