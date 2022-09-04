Read full article on original website
Electric bills have tripled for some Illinois businesses
The co-owner of Belleville restaurant Copper Fire, Renae Eichholz, said her bill from Ameren Illinois has more than tripled. It’s not just her – it’s the way Ameren Illinois is set up. Hear why from KMOX.
Washington Missourian
Union gets pushback on retail study
The city of Union is hearing from the public about the $25,000 it is paying a company to analyze retail in the area. “I know there are some comments and some concern from the public about the money that’s being spent on this,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. at its August meeting. “But I think that, particularly when you talk about retail development and attraction, you have to have data to back up what the residents are asking for.”
KMOV
City of St. Louis unveils progress report of Direct Cash Assistance program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Ten months after the announcement of a stimulus initiative offering one-time $500 payments to city households, the city said more than 9,000 people have benefited from the program. The Direct Cash Assistance program was created as part of the city’s initial appropriation of $135 million in...
Mayor Jones reports $500 COVID payouts a success
After approving a program that would give people in need $500, coming from federal COVID funds, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones reports that 9,000 people got checks and she’s heard positive feedback.
Future of Fox Theatre still in balance as dispute carries on, trial looms
ST. LOUIS — The legal dispute over ownership of the Fox Theatre has dragged on, with parties fighting on points as detailed as inspections of the property. The Business Journal in March first reported on the fight, in which the theater's operator, Fox Associates LLC, is suing the owner of a large part of the property, Foxland Inc.
Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores
ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
'I shouldn't be penalized because I'm having a period': Period poverty continues in St. Louis
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — Period insecurity has become a public health issue. A recent, national study looked at St. Louis high schoolers and found nearly two-thirds of those asked had missed class because they didn't have access to products. Data also shows that 46% of low-income women have had...
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
KMOV
Decision to create entertainment destination in North City is in Port Authority’s hands
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A developer has their eyes set on transforming the riverfront in north St. Louis into an entertainment district. Thursday, the St. Louis Port Authority will meet to discuss the development, titled Lighthouse Landing. Nashville-based real estate development firm, M2 Development Partners (M2DP), is proposing a 67-acre entertainment destination on Riverview Drive near Interstate 270. It would include a marina, a water park, themed hotels, restaurants and supporting retail. In a release, the company said “its intention is to ensure that what they develop on this incredible site meshes well with the natural beauty of the Mississippi River and provides a long-term economic development driver that also supports the new Saint Louis Zoo Wildcare Park.”
St. Louis named best city for new college graduates
If you're a new college graduate looking for a place to move, the Midwest might be an ideal landing spot.
ProPublica
St. Louis’ Private Police Forces Make Security a Luxury of the Rich
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up for Dispatches, a newsletter that spotlights wrongdoing around the country, to receive our stories in your inbox every week. Hours after a burglary at a designer jeans store in St. Louis’ upscale Central West End neighborhood, at least...
missouribusinessalert.com
St. Louis agency announces free commercial driver certification program
The St. Louis Agency of Training and Employment is offering four-week commercial driver’s license certification programs between Sept. 1 and Dec. 10. The program will be hosted in St. Louis and is available to participants at no cost. It aims to provide individuals with the opportunity to obtain their commercial license with training providers.
St. Louis Man Who Lived a Double Life Avoids Prison, But Still Pays Steep Price
DeLeo Barner stole another man's identity to escape St. Louis, and now he is stuck here for years
St. Louis earns $25M from Build Back Better Regional Challenge
ST. LOUIS – The City of St. Louis is on its way when it comes to promoting inclusion, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. The city has earned $25 million from the federal Build Back Better Regional Challenge. Ben Johnson, Senior Vice President of Programs for BioSTL and Charli Cooksey, Founder...
St. Louis has an 'extreme' traffic safety problem, advocate says
Following the sixth pedestrian death in six weeks in St. Louis City, many wonder how to make city streets safer for pedestrians and bikers. Kea Wilson of Streetsblog USA joins to talk about what St. Louis’ problems is.
UPDATED: Bread Co. Betrays Us, Changes Name to Panera in Some Metro St. Louis Locations
We can only hope they'll continue slicing their bagels like bread
Vintage Market Days is a Unique Shopping Experience in St. Louis
If you are a fan of vintage upscale jewelry, clothes, antiques, and so much more then you can't miss the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis happening this month!. Vintage Market Days of St. Louis is set to kick off once again on September 16th and stay open through the 18th, and it is all happening on both floors of the St. Charles Convention Center at 1 Convention Center Plz St. Charles, MO 63303. So what exactly can you expect from the Vintage Market Days of St. Louis? Well, on their website they say...
Jennings residents oppose plan to build new $14M city hall
The residents in north county are frustrated over a multimillion-dollar project to build a new city hall in the area.
Get $10 off Labor Day Uber rides with this code
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch and Mothers Against Drunk Driving want to make sure you make it home safe following your Labor Day holiday celebrations. They’ve teamed up with Uber to continue the “decide to ride” campaign. Just use the code “DTR Labor Day” to get...
KMOV
City attorneys say they’re holding Ely Walker board members accountable after new consent order
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Several problems that have been plaguing a Downtown West apartment are now in the hands of city leaders after a nuisance violation was given to board members last month. The problems include parties, unwanted visitors and compromised security. “Our perspective here was we need to get...
