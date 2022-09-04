If there were marital problems, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen didn't show it weeks ago. The couple, who are said to be in a heated argument over his unretirement, couldn't keep their hands off each other in Italy before the model left the family's compound in a hurry, Radar has discovered. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, were spotted packing on the PDA at the end of June/early July during a family vacation to Portofino with their kids.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked completely in love with his supermodel wife as he pulled her for a...

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO