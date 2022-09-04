Read full article on original website
cindy
3d ago
Time to quit football and think of your family not yourself, your ego is not worth your family
RsRTraitors
1d ago
Tom, your marriage is on the rocks cause you won't give up the game, and how's that failed business of yours is doing?
Sheryl Dowd
2d ago
Get over yourself Gisele, it’s his job. I’m sure you like the perks! He’s home in the off season.
Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Had Brutally Honest Admission On Relationship
Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly going through a rough patch in their marriage. “Gisele isn’t back with Tom," a source told Page Six. “She flew back to Florida to be with her kids but hasn’t been to their home in Tampa. “Tom is...
Tom Brady Celebrates Look-Alike Son Jack’s 15th Birthday: ‘What A Blessing You Are’
Tom Brady, 45, has a full-fledged teenager on his hands! His oldest son, Jack, turned 15 years old on August 22. The Super Bowl champ posted an adorable photo of his son and a sweet caption. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We...
Gisele Bündchen Returns To Florida After Leaving To Costa Rica Following Blowout Fight With Tom Brady, Spotted Smiling With Kids Sans NFL Star
Gisele Bündchen has returned to the states only days after she left for Costa Rica following a series of explosive fights with her husband Tom Brady, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old was spotted at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids. A source told People that Tom was not with Gisele and their 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian."They all seemed happy and having fun," an eyewitness spilled. "Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit," and was "very low key." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Gisele left the family...
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble
Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
Michael Strahan is snubbed in awkward interview after football star Carl Banks took swipe at him over ‘respect’
GMA star Michael Strahan was snubbed by his own daughter in an interview after former football star Carl Banks took a swipe at him over "respect." The Good Morning America anchor sat down with his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, in an interview with QVC where he got dissed multiple times. When...
Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photo
Earlier this offseason, model Olivia Culpo raised some eyebrows with a post on her Instagram account. Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey, shared a few photos of the couple on a boat. In one of the photos, the star running back could be seen "biting" his girlfriend.
Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Still Together? Marriage Update Amid Feud Rumors
Trouble in paradise? Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for over 13 years, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Rumors began swirling that there was tension in their marriage due...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen All Loved-Up In Italy With Kids Weeks Before Marital Issues Came To a Head
If there were marital problems, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen didn't show it weeks ago. The couple, who are said to be in a heated argument over his unretirement, couldn't keep their hands off each other in Italy before the model left the family's compound in a hurry, Radar has discovered. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, were spotted packing on the PDA at the end of June/early July during a family vacation to Portofino with their kids.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked completely in love with his supermodel wife as he pulled her for a...
Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player
The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Report: There's "Mutual Interest" Between Odell Beckham Jr, 1 NFL Team
Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent as the 2022 NFL season gets underway later this week. Beckham is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered during the Rams' Super Bowl victory back in February, but teams are still lining up to land the star wide receiver for a return later this season.
Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid Gisele spat
Tom Brady is very “sad” over his huge spat with wife Gisele Bündchen but insiders say he is focusing on being “super dad” to his children. Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training. Sources say Brady, 45, is taking care of his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. A source told us of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends...
Headed For Divorce? Gisele Bündchen Still Fighting With Tom Brady After Return To America, Not Living Under Same Roof
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star. The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with...
