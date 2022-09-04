ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 8

cindy
3d ago

Time to quit football and think of your family not yourself, your ego is not worth your family

Reply
5
RsRTraitors
1d ago

Tom, your marriage is on the rocks cause you won't give up the game, and how's that failed business of yours is doing?

Reply
2
Sheryl Dowd
2d ago

Get over yourself Gisele, it’s his job. I’m sure you like the perks! He’s home in the off season.

Reply
3
Related
RadarOnline

Gisele Bündchen Returns To Florida After Leaving To Costa Rica Following Blowout Fight With Tom Brady, Spotted Smiling With Kids Sans NFL Star

Gisele Bündchen has returned to the states only days after she left for Costa Rica following a series of explosive fights with her husband Tom Brady, Radar has learned. Over the weekend, the 42-year-old was spotted at the Tidal Cove Water Park in Aventura, Florida with her kids. A source told People that Tom was not with Gisele and their 14-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian."They all seemed happy and having fun," an eyewitness spilled. "Gisele looked gorgeous in a one-piece black bathing suit," and was "very low key." As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Gisele left the family...
AVENTURA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Reportedly Facing New Legal Trouble

Spending his entire professional career as a defensive end for the New York Giants, Michael Strahan helped the team win Super Bowl XLII. With 15 years in the NFL, he holds the most quarterback sacks in a single season with T.J. Watt. Moving past the NFL, Strahan appears on Good Morning America and even hosts $100,000 Pyramid. While Strahan’s career appears to only grow with each passing year, when it comes to her personal life with his ex-wife, it appears trouble is always right around the corner. With the host making $17 million a year for Good Morning America, reports claim the star didn’t pay the parenting coordinator.
NFL
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bucs
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen All Loved-Up In Italy With Kids Weeks Before Marital Issues Came To a Head

If there were marital problems, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen didn't show it weeks ago. The couple, who are said to be in a heated argument over his unretirement, couldn't keep their hands off each other in Italy before the model left the family's compound in a hurry, Radar has discovered. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Brady, 45, and Gisele, 42, were spotted packing on the PDA at the end of June/early July during a family vacation to Portofino with their kids.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback looked completely in love with his supermodel wife as he pulled her for a...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Death Of Former Coach, NFL Player

The college football world received unfortunate news this Tuesday. Former Kentucky head coach Guy Morriss has passed away at 71 years old. Morriss was battling Alzheimer's for a few years, per multiple reports. Before Morriss became a head coach for Kentucky, he was a seasoned veteran in the NFL. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Page Six

Tom Brady is ‘sad’ but focusing on being ‘super dad’ amid Gisele spat

Tom Brady is very “sad” over his huge spat with wife Gisele Bündchen but insiders say he is focusing on being “super dad” to his children. Page Six exclusively revealed the model has left their family compound in Tampa, Fla., for Costa Rica following a series of heated arguments over Brady’s shock decision to un-retire from the NFL. He has remained behind for team training. Sources say Brady, 45, is taking care of his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, his 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan. A source told us of Brady, “He’s very sad at the moment. Friends...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

Headed For Divorce? Gisele Bündchen Still Fighting With Tom Brady After Return To America, Not Living Under Same Roof

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage is on the rocks with the supermodel living in a different home at the moment, Radar has learned. Sources close to the couple spilled that Gisele recently returned to America after she booked it to Costa Rica after a series of explosive fights with the NFL star. The insider told Page Six that Gisele had recently returned to Florida after spending days at their home overseas. However, Gisele has not gone back to the family compound in Tampa and instead has been spending time in Miami.A source told Page Six, “Gisele isn’t back with...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy