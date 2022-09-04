Read full article on original website
Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State releases conference schedule, opens against Rutgers in DecemberThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings
Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State wideout seen leaving practice field with WR coach Brian Hartline
Ohio State not only missed the presence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the game against Notre Dame, but also Julian Fleming. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted a video of Fleming leaving practice with his pads in his hand with Buckeye WR coach Brian Hartline. Ryan Day confirmed...
Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation
Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
What Ohio State Reportedly Told Bronny James On Official Visit
Four-star recruit Bronny James was in Columbus over the weekend to watch Ohio State host Notre Dame in its season opener. Of course, that sparked a lot of discussions about the Sierra Canyon product's recruitment. James, a Cleveland native and the son of NBA star LeBron James, had a "standing...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan
Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
AthlonSports.com
Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear
Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
Everything JJ McCarthy Said About The Quarterback Battle
JJ McCarthy might cement his spot as QB1 in the game against Hawaii on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster
C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
Michigan, Michigan State jump in latest AP Poll
Week 1 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans certainly will be pleased to see both their respective teams have moved up in the latest edition of the AP Poll rankings. The Wolverines easily handled...
Saints Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star
Wyatt Davis has found a new team right before the 2022 season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints signed the guard off the New York Giants' practice squad. He'll join their active roster three days before a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis was a...
Michigan Daily
Hutchins, According to the Big Ten
It takes a special person to affect an entire sport. Many players and coaches carve out a legacy with a style of play, or a new approach to the game. But very few can claim to have changed the very institution itself. Former Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins is one...
Michigan softball hires former Wolverines slugger as assistant coach
Former Michigan softball standout Amanda Chidester is returning to Ann Arbor. Bonnie Tholl, who was named head coach Aug. 24 following the retirement of the legendary Carol Hutchins, announced Tuesday the addition of Chidester as an assistant coach. Chidester, who ranks second in program history in RBIs (200), fourth in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
Michigan, Michigan State both move up in USA Today Coaches Top 25 poll
Both Michigan and Michigan State got off to a great start to their 2022 season as the Wolverines destroyed Colorado State by a score of 51-7 and the Spartans took care of business against Western Michigan. Just moments ago, the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and...
Watch Brian Kelly’s LSU fans melt down after last-second loss: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
First Michigan high school boys soccer rankings for 2022
The Michigan High School Soccer Coaches Association announced its first boys soccer rankings of the 2022 season, with some familiar names holding down the top spots. The Michigan high school district tournaments begin Oct. 12, with the finals Nov. 5 at Comstock Park and Novi high schools.
Top performers, Ann Arbor-area football Player of the Week 2 poll
ANN ARBOR – After another eventful week on the football field, it’s that time again for readers to have their voices heard. There were several impressive performances by Ann Arbor-area football players and MLive is now highlighting xx of them for this week’s Player of the Week fan poll.
WHIZ
Longtime Coach Passes Away
A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
Detroit News
For 48 years, Metro Detroit sisters out-foxed the competition as golf-course trailblazers
Plymouth — It was 1984, probably, and Kathy Aznavorian was calling up a local golf course, long since gone, to book a weekend tee time for herself, sister Sandy Mily and their husbands. "I think I asked for like 10:30 or 11 o'clock, and he says, 'Ma'am, are you...
Three Juveniles Missing Together in Toledo
Toledo, Ohio – Police in Toledo are searching for three young girls who have been...
