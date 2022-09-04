ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Ratings

Before the game even kicked off, there was a palpable buzz before the Ohio State Buckeyes hosted the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The game delivered a hard-fought slugfest that saw the Buckeyes come out on top by a final score of 21-10. While it wasn't a high-scoring affair that some fans love, it did provide plenty of action for football fans.
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation

Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon. After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2. Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban...
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State hockey flips top goaltender recruit Trey Augustine from Michigan

Michigan State men’s ice hockey has landed a top goalie recruit, as Trey Augustine committed to the Spartans. Augustine is a South Lyon, Michigan native. In nine games with the Team USA under-18 squad, he earned one shutout, and had allowed an average of 2.34 goals per game, posting an 8-1 record with a save percentage of .911. At the World Junior Championships, Augustine played four games, in which he was 3-1.
AthlonSports.com

Ohio State Quarterback Makes His Opinion On Notre Dame Very Clear

Notre Dame was a much stiffer test than what Ohio State was expecting at The Shoe last Saturday night. But the Buckeyes were still able to take care of business, beating the Fighting Irish 21-10. It was a good challenge for OSU, which has its sights set on the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud reveals pick for best player on Ohio State roster

C.J. Stroud didn’t mince any words when discussing who the best player at Ohio State is. Griffin Strom of Eleven Warriors posted his comments on social media. Stroud was quick to praise teammate and star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a recent interview. It looks like he will be missing throwing to 1 of his favorite targets from last season.
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

Wyatt Davis has found a new team right before the 2022 season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints signed the guard off the New York Giants' practice squad. He'll join their active roster three days before a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis was a...
Michigan Daily

Hutchins, According to the Big Ten

It takes a special person to affect an entire sport. Many players and coaches carve out a legacy with a style of play, or a new approach to the game. But very few can claim to have changed the very institution itself. Former Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins is one...
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old signee joins Michigan Wolverines football team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines football team introduced its newest signee over the weekend. Noah Wells, 15, is an University of Michigan diehard that unfortunately can’t play football because of a condition that affects bone growth in his chest and ribcage, but it’s not stopping him from being an essential part of the team.
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
