Norfolk, VA

2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk mass shooting

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people are dead after a late-night shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, that involved college students.

Norfolk Police officers were called to the 5000 block of Killam Ave. to investigate the shooting around midnight Saturday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to the hospital. Two of the victims, a man and a woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

The victims were later identified as 25-year Zabre Miler and 19-year-old Angelia McKnight.

In a Sunday press conference, Interim Chief of Police Michael Goldsmith said some gunshot victims were already being taken to the hospital by people on the scene.

The shooting occurred a couple blocks from Old Dominion University. The school says although the incident happened near campus, no ODU students were injured.

However, Norfolk State University confirmed in a tweet that several of its students were injured in the off-campus shooting.

The full tweet says, “Norfolk Police have informed us that several NSU students have been the victims of a shooting at an isolated off-campus location near 50th Street and Hampton Blvd. NSU Police have secured the NSU campus. Counseling is being made available for any student in need of services.”

According to NSU, the Norfolk Police investigation has revealed that the shooting happened at a house party that had been advertised on social media and the injured NSU students were bystanders.

“Apparently, a fight broke out at the party and once the fight started, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting,” Goldsmith said. Multiple firearms were involved, he added, including a pistol and a long gun.

Authorities say they are still investigating the incident.

