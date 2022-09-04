ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsdale, NY

Hartsdale’s Kiwanis Club Carnival raises money for good causes

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Hartsdale’s Kiwanis Club Carnival is celebrating the Labor Day weekend and raising money for good causes.

With games, rides and food, the carnival will provide a portion of its profit to back-to-school backpack giveaways, Thanksgiving baskets, plaque dedications and more.

"The more money we raise, the more we can distribute to those in need. We’re always looking for new members, we're a wonderful group,” said organization member Susan Plath.

The event continues tonight and will resume at 2 p.m. on Monday.

