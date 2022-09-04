Hartsdale’s Kiwanis Club Carnival raises money for good causes

Hartsdale’s Kiwanis Club Carnival is celebrating the Labor Day weekend and raising money for good causes.

With games, rides and food, the carnival will provide a portion of its profit to back-to-school backpack giveaways, Thanksgiving baskets, plaque dedications and more.

"The more money we raise, the more we can distribute to those in need. We’re always looking for new members, we're a wonderful group,” said organization member Susan Plath.

The event continues tonight and will resume at 2 p.m. on Monday.