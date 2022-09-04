ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VA Tech Players Have Items Stolen From Lockers at Old Dominion

By Nick Selbe
 3 days ago

Police are investigating the situation after Hokies players reported missing items from their lockers following Friday’s 20–17 defeat.

Virginia Tech 's season got off to a rocky start during Friday's 20–17 defeat against Old Dominion. Things only got worse after the game when Hokies players discovered they had items missing from their lockers.

Police are investigating the situation after confirming the lost property, according to ESPN’s David M. Hale .

“The Virginia Tech athletic department confirmed there were items missing from the Virginia Tech locker room following the football game against Old Dominion in Norfolk Friday night,” the school said in a statement. “The university is working with law enforcement and Old Dominion University on the matter, and will have no further comment.”

It was a rocky start for the tenure of new coach Brent Pry, who was coaching in his first game for the Hokies after replacing Justin Fuente. Virginia Tech took a 7–0 lead in the first quarter but trailed 10–7 at halftime, with Old Dominion's lone touchdown coming on a 25-yard fumble return in the final two minutes of the second quarter.

The Hokies regained the lead after three quarters and led 17–13 when the Monarchs took over possession with just under three minutes to play. Old Dominion marched 59 yards in nine plays, with Blake Watson scoring the game-winning touchdown with 33 seconds to play.

Virginia Tech will play next on Saturday at home against Bowling Green, while Old Dominion will travel to face East Carolina.

Virginia Tech
