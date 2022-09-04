ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

my40.tv

Nonprofit celebrates construction, major sponsorship at BeLoved Village

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is celebrating a new sponsor. Construction is about to enter the next phase on BeLoved Asheville's BeLoved Village, a community of 12 affordable, sustainable micro-homes at 15 Overbrook Place in East Asheville. The homes are in Phase I of construction and are...
ASHEVILLE, NC
biltmorebeacon.com

Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice

Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
ASHEVILLE, NC
iheart.com

Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm

Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
my40.tv

Latest COVID-19 booster shot now available in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest booster aimed at providing better protection against COVID variants is now available in Buncombe County, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said during an update Tuesday afternoon. Saunders said shots are available through the health department, as well as pharmacies and other outlets that...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Manheimer, Berthiaume pull in Asheville campaign funds

Mayor Esther Manheimer and climate change consultant Maggie Ullman Berthiaume have raised the most campaign funds so far in this year’s race for Asheville city government positions, according to reports filed by candidates’ campaigns. Manheimer had raised $19,550 as of mid-July and had $4,995 sitting in the bank....
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.
ASHEVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10

Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
MORGANTON, NC

