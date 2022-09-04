Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Nonprofit celebrates construction, major sponsorship at BeLoved Village
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local nonprofit is celebrating a new sponsor. Construction is about to enter the next phase on BeLoved Asheville's BeLoved Village, a community of 12 affordable, sustainable micro-homes at 15 Overbrook Place in East Asheville. The homes are in Phase I of construction and are...
biltmorebeacon.com
Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice
Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
iheart.com
Vax Funds Redirected, Parking Price Complaints, Cleanup Begins After Storm
Hundreds Of Thousand In Vaccine Coordination Funds Being Redirected In Buncombe County. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are giving the OK on the re-issuance of leftover COVID vaccination program funds from last year. Last night's vote facilitates 388-thousand dollars toward the coordination and expansion of COVID vaccine services, particularly to underserved communities. The funding comes as new omicron-specific booster shots are becoming available. Residents can visit vaccines.gov for more information and shot availability.
my40.tv
'Love and sunshine:' People remember WNC couple killed in plane crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local doctor and his wife have been identified as the victims in a plane that crashed Monday in eastern Tennessee. On Tuesday, the Bradley County (Tennessee) medical examiner confirmed William Edward Gist was the pilot and his wife Beth Ann Gist was a passenger in the single-engine Cessna 182P that went down near Chattanooga about 5:15 p.m. Monday.
my40.tv
Latest COVID-19 booster shot now available in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The latest booster aimed at providing better protection against COVID variants is now available in Buncombe County, Public Health Director Stacie Saunders said during an update Tuesday afternoon. Saunders said shots are available through the health department, as well as pharmacies and other outlets that...
my40.tv
Mountain State Fair officials review safety measures ahead of 2022 kick-off
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Mountain State Fair will open its doors on Friday, welcoming festival-goers from across the region to another year. The 84-acre campus will house rides, booths, exhibits and more for 10 days at the WNC Ag Center in Fletcher. A news conference was held...
my40.tv
Downtown workers want better parking rates; county could roll out affordable plan soon
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hospitality workers in downtown Asheville are demanding cheaper rates for workers. “It’s miserable,” said Fallon Webb, who has worked at Strada Italiano for four years. “You’re lucky to find a parking space to begin with, and, if you do, it’s an abhorrent price."
my40.tv
"We're not immune to it" Asheville City Schools bus routes impacted by driver shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A staffing issue that resulted in transportation outages for Asheville City Schools this week has been resolved. Parents were notified Tuesday of outages impacting three buses in particular. “It’s a nationwide bus shortage, I mean, we’re not immune to it,” said Amanda Rigsby, Asheville City...
my40.tv
Leaf peepers, get ready! Forecasters weigh in on best time, places for fall foliage in NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Soon the Blue Ridge Parkway will be crawling with leaf peepers. Local experts are weighing in on what kind of season we might see and where we can sneak an early fall color "peep." With warm temperatures and moderate precipitation this year, Dr. Beverly Collins,...
my40.tv
Tree trimming planned across Waynesville for next 5 weeks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With cooler weather just around the corner, the town of Waynesville is planning ahead. Asplundh Tree Expert Co. will be out trimming tree limbs throughout town for the next few weeks to help prevent power outages this coming fall and winter. Crews will be working...
FOX Carolina
Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
my40.tv
COVID booster will increase immunity for newest variants, Pardee doctor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — COVID-19 is still killing people more than two years into the pandemic. But global cases are declining. And updated COVID vaccines in the United States offer new protections against some subvariants. Those updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available in North Carolina for people older than 12.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot September Train Tales to feature Marion Mayor Stephen Little
Stephen Little was born and raised in Smithfield, North Carolina and graduated with honors in 1973 from Wake Forest University. After receiving his Juris Doctor degree from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1977, he moved to Marion, N.C. where he is an attorney and serves as Mayor. Additionally,...
my40.tv
Mitchell County road reopens after hazmat spill, overnight cleanup
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Mitchell County road reopened Thursday morning, Sept. 8, after a hazmat spill Wednesday forced its closure for crews to clean up the road and surrounding area. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesperson said crews received a call at about 9:15 a.m. Wednesday...
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
Mountain Xpress
Manheimer, Berthiaume pull in Asheville campaign funds
Mayor Esther Manheimer and climate change consultant Maggie Ullman Berthiaume have raised the most campaign funds so far in this year’s race for Asheville city government positions, according to reports filed by candidates’ campaigns. Manheimer had raised $19,550 as of mid-July and had $4,995 sitting in the bank....
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City Schools says a possible bus outage has been avoided, for now. An email was sent to parents Tuesday saying outages were expected this week for three buses. The transportation coordinator says drivers are already doubling-up on routes. Officials say they’ve found a way to provide transportation for all students by using school administrators and other employees as substitute drivers this week. Right now, Asheville City Schools wants to fill six bus driver openings.
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
WBTV
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak. Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location. Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how...
focusnewspaper.com
Morganton Festival Is Back This Weekend, Sept. 9 & 10
Morganton, NC – Come play in the streets at the 40th annual Morganton Festival in downtown Morganton, North Carolina. The festival features free music each evening, Kid Zone fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus arts and crafts vendors!. This year’s event is more compact with...
