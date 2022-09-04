Read full article on original website
Longview police working major rollover crash on McCann Rd.
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is responding to a major rollover crash on McCann Rd. Police say the wreck occurred between Magnolia Ln. and Lismore Ln., around 1:10 p.m., near Longview Fire Dept. Station 6. Driers are asked to avoid the area at this time. CBS19 will...
Reckless Driver Arrested After Many Near Misses In Lufkin, Texas
Yesterday afternoon calls started coming in from multiple people in Lufkin and Huntington that there was a blue Hyundai Veloster driving recklessly on the roads. The car was seen zipping from HWY 69 to North Timberland drive, and even making his way to the Lufkin Wal-Mart parking lot according to reports on Facebook.
Major rollover crash reported in Longview
UPDATE: The road has now been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – People are being asked to avoid an area in Longview due to a major rollover crash on Wednesday. The wreck is in the 2900 block of McCann Road between Magnolia and Lismore Lane, said the Longview Police Department. Officers are diverting northbound traffic, and […]
East Texas man dies after car strikes semi head-on
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Anderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), on Tuesday, around 4:35 a.m., troopers responded to a wreck on SH 79, about eight miles northeast of Palestine. The preliminary investigation indicates a car,...
KLTV
Whitehouse man dies after swimming incident at Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man died Tuesday morning following an incident at Lake Palestine Monday night. According to Capt. Mike Hanson of Texas Parks & Wildlife, the cause of death is likely a drowning but it will take an autopsy to confirm that. Hanson said a call...
KLTV
3 Houston teens charged in connection with Gregg County catalytic converter theft
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested three teenagers from Houston after the sheriff’s office says they cut two of the four catalytic converters off a pickup truck. Tenarian Staples, Collis Coleman III, and Eddarriuss Godfrey are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and...
‘Shoot me’: Man swung machete at people outside Lufkin motel, police say
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested Tuesday night in Lufkin after he swung a machete and made threats at Petty’s Motel, according to Lufkin Police. According to the officer, Sir John Oliphant, 44 of Houston, was sitting next to a machete and began yelling “shoot me” when he arrived on the scene. […]
East Texas man dies after 'possible drowning' on Lake Palestine
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is dead following a possible drowning on Lake Palestine. According to the Texas Game Warden's Office, around 7:10 p.m. on Monday, Anderson County officials were called to the Deep End boat ramp on Lake Palestine regarding a 24-year-old man who went in the water and never came up.
KLTV
Woman arrested on I-20 after allegedly stealing 18-wheeler cab
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office aided Smith County in a report of a stolen 18-wheeler cab on Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials say a trooper spotted the vehicle and she was followed by law enforcement at about 60 miles an hour on I-20. The driver...
Officials investigating death of Gilmer 16-month-old allegedly struck by car
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday they are investigating the death of a 16-month-old toddler from Gilmer. Officials said an investigation at the scene found that during a family gathering on Monday afternoon, a family member who intended to run an errand “began moving her car forward and struck […]
scttx.com
SH 7 East, SL 500 Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
September 6, 2022 - State Loop 500 and State Highway 7 East was once again the scene of a major crash which occurred on Saturday, September 3, 2022, involving two pickup trucks. Both of the vehicles involved were located on the northwest corner of the intersection when emergency personnel began...
KLTV
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of 16-month-old child
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The death of a 16-month-old child is under investigation by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. For now, investigators say the death of Emma Shae Carter, of Gilmer, is being treated as an accident. According to a report by the sheriff’s office, on Monday at...
KLTV
Resident, two pets killed in Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An early Sunday morning house fire took the life of one of the residents and two pets. According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out at 3:56 a.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Rockwall Drive. When crews arrived,...
Crime spree comes to end after 5 Michigan men arrested in East Texas
A "months-long crime spree" came to an end on Sunday when five men from the Detroit area were arrested in East Texas.
KLTV
Two killed in wreck involving five vehicles in rural Central Texas
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas, and 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas, as the two individuals killed in a wreck involving five vehicles on US 77 about seven miles south of Cameron. Texas DPS...
Rusk County missing man found at boss’s home, officials say
UPDATE: Officials are reporting James Edward Lancaster Jr. has been found and the search has been called off. Sheriff Valdez of Rusk County said Lancaster is being checked out by EMS before leaving the area. According to Valdez, Lancaster’s wife reported him missing Sunday morning after he reportedly did not make it home the night […]
5 injured after boat crash at Lake Palestine
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Five people were injured Monday after two boats crashed while at Lake Palestine. Henderson County Game Warden Mark Anderson said the wreck involved two bass boats and happened just before noon in the Flat Creek area of Lake Palestine. Four people were in one boat and another person was in the other.
OFFICIALS: East Texas 16-month-old dies after being struck by vehicle during family gathering
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Upshur County officials are investigating after a baby died after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, around 4:20 p.m., officials were called to the 2100 block of Mule Deer Rd. after a 16-month-old was hit by a vehicle.
KLTV
Wood County sheriff says mix of old, new evidence led to arrest of Brittany McGlone murder suspect
Bullard ISD FAA Program hosted their annual Patriot Day luncheon for first responders around East Texas. They anticipated serving 75 to a 100 first responders with pulled pork meals. Ag department head, Stu Dildine shares why what they are doing is so important. KTRE'S Avery Gorman speaks about the queens...
East Texas business donates golf cart to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A local business donated a golf cart to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement shared a post on social media on Aug. 31 and said Jack Rabbit Offroad gave the cart to them. The company sells and repairs golf carts, ATVs and UTVs. Authorities said they will use the […]
