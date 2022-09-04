ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

cbs17

Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
cbs17

Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you're out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service.
cbs17

Smoked salmon recalled due to possible contamination

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Check your fridge. Some smoked salmon is being recalled due to possible contamination. St. James Smokehouse is recalling 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon—4 oz packages—because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a release. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes...
cbs17

Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

