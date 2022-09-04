Read full article on original website
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte...
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service.
Smoked salmon recalled due to possible contamination
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Check your fridge. Some smoked salmon is being recalled due to possible contamination. St. James Smokehouse is recalling 93 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon—4 oz packages—because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to a release. Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes...
Record heat wave puts California in fossil fuel conundrum
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A record heat wave put California in a fossil fuel conundrum: The state has had to rely more heavily on natural gas to produce electricity and avoid power outages while Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration moves toward ending the use of oil and gas. The...
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – A grieving family has an urgent message tonight after the death of a Wake County middle school student died on Tuesday. Austin Pendergrass’s mother said her son dealt with bullying and died by suicide. Tuesday, the principal of Wendell Middle School sent students home...
‘Honest, available, reassurance’: NC experts encourage parents to be open with children when talking mental illness, suicide
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) – The sudden death of a student at Wendell middle school on Monday may have parents looking for ways to comfort their children during this time. When it comes to traumatic events, finding ways to cope can be a difficult process for a child. “Death is...
