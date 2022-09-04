ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

thetigercu.com

Clemson drops in week two AP rankings

The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
CLEMSON, SC
tonyspicks.com

Furman Paladins vs Clemson Tigers 9/10/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Furman Paladins will meet with the #4 Clemson Tigers in NCAAF action in Memorial Stadium, Clemson, on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 3:30 PM ET. Furman just played North Greenville in their season opener. In the contest, the Paladins triumphed handily. In 2021, Furman had a passable campaign. In...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Dabo Swinney receives multi-year extension

Dabo Swinney is here to stay at Clemson for years to come. Clemson's Board of Trustees Compensation Committee approved a contract extension for the Clemson football head coach on Thursday that keeps Swinney with the program through 2031. With the new deal, Swinney will make $10.5 million through the 2022...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

How Clemson's receivers fared against Georgia Tech

On Monday night, the Tigers saw their wide receivers in live game action for the first time this season. The three receivers that saw the field early were sophomore Beaux Collins, senior Joseph Ngata, and junior E.J. Williams. Collins left his mark on the game early after reeling in a...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Wes Goodwin impressed with Clemson's defensive showing in first game

Clemson’s defense put on a strong showing against Georgia Tech on Monday. In the off-season, there was speculation about how Wes Goodwin would step into this new role as Clemson's defensive coordinator. Goodwin answered those questions, holding the Yellow Jackets to 10 points and 237 total yards. After the...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

Defense and special teams lead Clemson past Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — It wasn’t the prettiest of wins, but No. 4 Clemson did enough to defeat Georgia Tech on Monday night, walking away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 41-10 victory. Like last season, it was Clemson’s defense that dominated on Monday. Clemson held the Yellow Jackets to...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1

If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game

College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
CLEMSON, SC
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

UofSC School of Medicine Greenville is a ‘best-kept secret’

In 2009, the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville‘s campus was just a shell, according to the school’s dean, Dr. Marjorie Jenkins. Now it’s a full-fledged medical school with the majority of graduates staying in South Carolina. Jenkins was the featured guest at the Upstate...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

BBQ restaurant to replace beloved Greenville staple

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lewis Barbecue is set to replace a well-known Greenville staple, Tommy’s Country Ham House. Owner of Tommy’s County Ham House Tommy Stevenson hung up his apron after more than 30 years in the business. Now, Lewis Barbecue Greenville is set to take its...
GREENVILLE, SC
cutoday.info

Two South Carolina Credit Unions Announce Completion of Merger

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Two South Carolina credit unions said they have completed their merger. The $11-million St. Francis FCU has merged into the $112.2-million Caro FCU in Columbia, S.C. As CUToday.info reported here, St. Francis reported $43,562 in net income in the first quarter with net worth of 21.12%...
GREENVILLE, SC
thepaladin.news

Honoring Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming

After Furman's desegregation in 1965, Sarah Reese and Lillian Brock Flemming paved the way for black women at the university. In their time at Furman, both Reece and Flemming worked in the Furman and Greenville communities to fight inequalities and pave the way for future Furman students of color. Following...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Must watch: New country music family drama coming to FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you love drama, world-class acting and country music, FOX has a brand-new show you’ll want to catch. “Monarch” is a multi-generational musical drama, portraying America’s first family of country music. Lead characters Dottie and Albie Roman (played by Susan Sarandon and...
GREENVILLE, SC
Carlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle Blogger

Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South Carolina

This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Dessert at Core 450 in Travelers Rest, SCcarleealexandria.com. Hidden in the heart of the Cherokee Valley Golf Club in Travelers Rest, South Carolina, lies one of the town's best-kept secrets — Core 450, a restaurant serving the best brunch, lunch, dinner, and views on the golf course.
TRAVELERS REST, SC

