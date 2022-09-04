ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wfxrtv.com

10 date night ideas in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kanawha County, WV
Education
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures

NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
NITRO, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woodrow Wilson
wfxrtv.com

Crews pull driver, vehicle out from 185-foot drop in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County in West Virginia. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews say they used the jaws of life and a rope rescue to bring the driver and vehicle back up the hill.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Several departments battle fire in Nitro

NITRO, W. Va. (WCHS) — Several fire departments were at the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Smith Rd. in Nitro Wednesday morning. Dispatchers said it was either a barn or house and that there were exposure problems, but firefighters kept it contained. The call came...
NITRO, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Time Warner#Armstrong Cable#The Red Dragons
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine

A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
SYLVESTER, WV
Lootpress

Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Frontier offering reward in copper thefts

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Update provided on Glen Daniel – Trap Hill water situation

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With a number of locations throughout western Raleigh County having experienced water issues for several days, residents in these areas continue to look for answers regarding the cause and projected time frame on a resolution for this problem. An update provided Tuesday by Beckley-Raleigh...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Thunder in the Mountains changes its schedule to accommodate Fans/Soccer match

Charleston, WVa. (Hinton News) - Tournament Director, Charleston Attorney, Rusty Webb announced on August 31, 2022, that Thunder in the Mountains, a Women’s Collegiate Tennis Tournament to be held at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts adjacent to the Kanawha City Recreation Center on September 23-25, 2022 will change its schedule so as to place the West Virginia universities in a prime time and better accommodate fan interest. “Since 2019, we have scheduled the Marshall v. WVU singles matches on Sunday morning, the last day of the Tournament. We have determined that this is not a time conducive to bringing fans to...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy