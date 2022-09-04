FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County in West Virginia. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews say they used the jaws of life and a rope rescue to bring the driver and vehicle back up the hill.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO