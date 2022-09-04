Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
FestivFALL returns to Charleston Oct. 7-16, including in-person Taste-of-All event
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — FestivFALL will return to the capital city in October with 10 days of activities, including the first in-person Taste-of-All – when area restaurants showcase their food - since 2018. Scheduled Oct. 7-16, the celebration will highlight music, theater art and dance, according to a...
wfxrtv.com
10 date night ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you are looking for unique and exciting date night ideas, the cities of Charleston and Huntington have plenty to offer. Ranging from an arcade, to a theme park, to a rose garden and more, here are 10 date night ideas in the Charleston-Huntington area of West Virginia!
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
New local business comes to Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Healing Field returns to Huntington's Spring Hill Cemetery to honor 9/11 victims
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A patriotic vigil for the victims of 9/11 has been scheduled for Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery. The Healing Field will make a return to Cabell County from Sept. 7 to 13, according to a news release from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District. A special ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 in correlation with Patriot Day to honor the memory of those that lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.
wchstv.com
Company to the rescue: Diversified Energy steps up, fixes washed out rural Kanawha road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flood victims left trapped in their homes by mid-August flooding said they might still be cut off if a company hadn't come to their rescue. Diversified Energy had to rebuild a rural road on its own to make that happen. Bravo Road has fewer...
wchstv.com
City of Nitro prepares to demolish 22 vacant structures
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Nitro will be making some significant changes in the next month by tearing down vacant structures along Route 25. "What we have now is not functional properties," Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt said. It is no secret, according to neighbors and anyone who...
More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wfxrtv.com
Crews pull driver, vehicle out from 185-foot drop in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County in West Virginia. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews say they used the jaws of life and a rope rescue to bring the driver and vehicle back up the hill.
wfxrtv.com
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
wchstv.com
Ambulance goes through railing, partially hangs over Patrick Street Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston reopened after being closed for about two hours after an ambulance went through a railing and was hanging partially over the bridge. It happened about 10 p.m. Monday, and the bridge reopened about midnight. No injuries were reported. Photos...
wchstv.com
Several departments battle fire in Nitro
NITRO, W. Va. (WCHS) — Several fire departments were at the scene of a fire in the 200 block of Smith Rd. in Nitro Wednesday morning. Dispatchers said it was either a barn or house and that there were exposure problems, but firefighters kept it contained. The call came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Virginia ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.
West Virginia man sentenced for equipment theft from coal mine
A West Virginia man has been sentenced to a year in prison for stealing equipment from a coal mine. Danny Griffy of Sylvester, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Charleston for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility. Prosecutors say Griffy helped steal specialized mine equipment from the mine in 2018, resulting […]
Tire collection event to be held in Raleigh County
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tire collection event has been scheduled to take place in Raleigh County next Wednesday. The event is set to take place at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center Upper Gravel Lot on September 14, 2022. Tires will be accepted from 8:00am to 4:00pm, and...
WSAZ
Frontier offering reward in copper thefts
HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Copper thefts are on the rise in West Virginia, causing serious -- even life-threatening problems for those who need their landlines. Frontier Communications officials say this year compared to last, copper line thefts are up more than 400%. For the first time in West Virginia, Frontier...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
Update provided on Glen Daniel – Trap Hill water situation
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With a number of locations throughout western Raleigh County having experienced water issues for several days, residents in these areas continue to look for answers regarding the cause and projected time frame on a resolution for this problem. An update provided Tuesday by Beckley-Raleigh...
wchstv.com
What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
Thunder in the Mountains changes its schedule to accommodate Fans/Soccer match
Charleston, WVa. (Hinton News) - Tournament Director, Charleston Attorney, Rusty Webb announced on August 31, 2022, that Thunder in the Mountains, a Women’s Collegiate Tennis Tournament to be held at the Schoenbaum Tennis Courts adjacent to the Kanawha City Recreation Center on September 23-25, 2022 will change its schedule so as to place the West Virginia universities in a prime time and better accommodate fan interest. “Since 2019, we have scheduled the Marshall v. WVU singles matches on Sunday morning, the last day of the Tournament. We have determined that this is not a time conducive to bringing fans to...
Comments / 0