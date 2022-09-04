Read full article on original website
Cell phone tracking, a high-speed chase — how Ascension deputies caught an alleged kidnapper
When cell phone tracking and license plate readers helped Ascension Parish deputies find an alleged kidnapper from St. Charles Parish, they launched a high-speed chase along La. 42 that ended with the suspect trapped by patrol cars and held at gunpoint by a detective. Recent court testimony in the case...
BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
Officials: Ascension deputy praised for role in 2021 rescue of kidnapped child
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish deputy’s swift actions led to the rescue of a seven-year-old girl who’d been kidnapped in December of 2021, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Staff Sergeant Jake Garcia wasn’t even on duty when he stepped...
EBRSO searches for trio after string of ATM thefts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working to identify three men connected to a string of alleged ATM thefts. According to EBRSO, detectives responded to Fast Stop, a gas station on Joor Road, in reference to a burglary of a business on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
EBRSO looking for suspects accused of stealing two ATM machines
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.
Police make arrest after 2 attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after two recent attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, Hunter Talley, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in connection with the two incidents involving two 13-year-old female victims. Jail records show his bond was set at $60,000.
Overnight police chase ends on Bluebonnet Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department took part in a pursuit overnight. The pursuit began at approximately 2:30 a.m. near I-12 West and Airline Hwy. when BRPD located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop when asked and...
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute...
List of traffic incidents Wednesday evening
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Wednesday (September 7) storm made its way through the capital region, a number of traffic incidents occurred in the area. A list of each crash or closure is below, with the most recent situations listed first. Location of Crash: I-10 EAST AT...
Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock
BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested. Bradley was booked for...
BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
School system claims they did not know about alleged assaults at bus stop
BATON ROUGE- At the bus stop across from Claiborne Elementary School on Denham Street, police say 26-year-old Hunter Talley drove up in a gray Toyota on Thursday, showed a gun to a 13-year-old girl and then groped her. People in the neighborhood who witnessed it say they called out to...
LSP seizes meth, arrests Louisiana man in BR after suspect confesses to robbing bank
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Louisiana State Police recently initiated a traffic stop after noticing a truck did not have a license plate in the right place. The traffic stop took place on US 61 north near Highland Rd. The vehicle stopped by LSP was...
1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
Police arrest armed man accused of assaulting girls waiting for school bus
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly sexually assaulted one girl and pointed a gun at another while they were waiting for the school bus on back-to-back mornings. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 26-year-old Hunter Talley terrorized the first victim at a school bus pick-up...
Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer. Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3. The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket....
Man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking heroin from Texas to Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Houston man will spend 10 years behind bars for trafficking drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge. On June 23, a jury found Mosquera-Castro guilty for his role in distribution ring obtaining heroin from Houston and operating in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.
Louisiana Man Arrested After Speeding on ATV With Toddler While Promoting Drag Racing Event on Instagram
Baton Rouge police arrested a man who was spotted driving an ATV while holding a toddler.
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Thompson Dr. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is looking for a suspect in this shooting.
