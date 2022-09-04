BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO