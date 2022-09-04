ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

EBRSO searches for trio after string of ATM thefts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are working to identify three men connected to a string of alleged ATM thefts. According to EBRSO, detectives responded to Fast Stop, a gas station on Joor Road, in reference to a burglary of a business on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO looking for suspects accused of stealing two ATM machines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects involved in multiple burglaries across Baton Rouge. According to EBRSO, Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives responded to a call on Sept. 6 at the Fast Stop on 9150 Joor Rd. about a burglary. Suspects allegedly broke in and entered the business, stealing the ATM machine. A store employee told authorities they arrived to work to find the front windows were broken and ATM was missing. After reviewing video footage, a gray Chevrolet Silverado was parked at the storefront around 1:30 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police make arrest after 2 attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has made an arrest after two recent attempted kidnappings in north Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, Hunter Talley, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 6, in connection with the two incidents involving two 13-year-old female victims. Jail records show his bond was set at $60,000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Overnight police chase ends on Bluebonnet Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department took part in a pursuit overnight. The pursuit began at approximately 2:30 a.m. near I-12 West and Airline Hwy. when BRPD located a vehicle that was reportedly stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop when asked and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Su#Southern University
brproud.com

List of traffic incidents Wednesday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – After a Wednesday (September 7) storm made its way through the capital region, a number of traffic incidents occurred in the area. A list of each crash or closure is below, with the most recent situations listed first. Location of Crash: I-10 EAST AT...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Alleged drug dealer arrested on Tigerland Avenue with AR-15, Glock

BATON ROUGE - An alleged drug dealer was arrested Tuesday along Tigerland Avenue near The Study apartment complex. According to Baton Rouge police officers, 19-year-old Devin Bradley had an AR-15, a Glock handgun, nearly four pounds of marijuana and 41 Oxycodone pills when he was arrested. Bradley was booked for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

1 person killed in crash on South Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department says a crash on South Acadian Thruway near Hundred Oaks Avenue left one person dead. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. Laroy Blackmore, 40, was killed after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man accused of striking officer at Southern football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested after allegedly striking an off-duty law enforcement officer. Arrest documents reveal the alleged incident happened during the Southern University football game on Saturday, September 3. The suspect, Jordan Beal, 21, asked the officer to enter the game without a ticket....
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy