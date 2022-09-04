Read full article on original website
Dennis Salenski
3d ago
I have friends who grew up on the North Side in the 1950s. you could walk any where without being worried. there were literally corner mom and pop stores on almost every block. I know things change with time, but I wish some things could be preserved
Minnie Hunter-Cotten
3d ago
if there's a protective order against why shouldn't she be able to protect herself??
Person shot on South Salina Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was shot Tuesday on the city’s South Side, police said. People reported hearing gunfire at about 8:19 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Salina Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The city’s ShotSpotter system recorded two rounds, according to...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police responded to Burnet Avenue apartment three days before double homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office says Syracuse Police were called to a multi-unit apartment just three days before a double homicide in late August where a child was left in the home with two bodies for days. The two people who were shot to...
cnycentral.com
Man in critical condition, woman left with broken arms after attack in Syracuse home
SYRACUSE, NY — A 29-year-old man is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday morning after he and a 44-year-old woman were attacked in their own home in Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to the 300 block of Kellogg St. for a stabbing and assault call at around 5:56 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they found the male victim had been stabbed in the back and suffered injuries to his face. The female victim was found with two broken arms, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, the woman is expected to survive.
Two hurt in Syracuse after Monday attack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing and assault call at approximately 5:56 p.m. on September 5 in the 300 block of Kellogg Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male who was stabbed in the back and suffered multiple injuries to the face. At this time, the victim is in the hospital […]
WKTV
Landlord-tenant dispute leads to man's arrest in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – What started as an argument between and tenant and landlord left one man under arrest in Utica Sunday afternoon. According to Utica police, a landlord went to his property on the 400 block of South Street to collect rent from a tenant just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When he arrived, he and the tenant started arguing, and another man came out from inside the residence and started threatening the landlord.
Syracuse stabbing victim in critical condition; one suspect charged, another at large
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse police on Monday charged a 24-year-old man with assault in connection with a stabbing that left another man hospitalized in critical condition. A second suspect remained at large Monday night. Police were called at 5:56 p.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Kellogg...
cnycentral.com
Two people stabbed during dispute on James Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people, a man and a woman, were stabbed during an altercation involving multiple people on the 900 block of James Street near the Chestnut Crossing Apartments, police said. A 24-year-old woman suffered a laceration to her back. She was transported to the hospital where she...
Man found hiding in Syracuse basement after chase had 2 loaded guns, drugs, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who led Syracuse police on a car chase last week had a two loaded handguns and drugs when he was captured, police said in court documents. Jessie L. Murray, 26, has been arrested on various drug, gun and burlgary charges, according to a criminal felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Employees at Family Dollar at knifepoint by knife-wielding shoplifter
UTICA, NY – the Utica Police Department reported that a man armed with a knife...
Brothers Dead: Oswego County Murder/Suicide in Hastings Under Investigation
Authorities are investigating what appears to be a murder suicide in Oswego County. Troopers were called to a home located at 7 Speach Drive in the Central Square neighborhood in the town of Hastings, New York at approximately 12:58pm on Saturday, September 3, 2022 for a report of a shooting inside of the home.
Coffee Shop Allegedly Served by Sticky Fingered Character in Utica
The shop is designed so that the customer can see what is happening, but not so that the customer can access the goods for himself. But that is exactly what one member of the community is accused of doing. Police were called to Character Coffee located at 171 Genesee Street...
Cell Phone Store Assault – Utica Cops Arrest Woman and Teen for Attacking Store Rep
Technology is great when it's working as intended. When it doesn't, it can be extremely frustrating. That seems to be what led up to what Utica cops are calling an assault and subsequent theft from a cell phone store on the 1000 block of Court Street. Officers were called to...
Landlord attacked while trying to collect rent at tenant’s apartment
UTICA, NY – police in Utica today reported that a landlord attempting to collect rent...
Cortland CountyMan Accused of Running Over Teen With UTV
A Cortland County man is being charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly running over a teen with a Utility Terrain Vehicle at a graduation party at the end of June. 32-year-old Michael Townsend of Willet was arrested August 31. Cortland County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an address on Holtmart Road...
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair, police say
Geddes, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was arrested after stabbing another man at the New York State Fair on Saturday, troopers said. Richard J. Killins, 34, was arrested after he stabbed Jonah C. Maldonado, 27, of Syracuse at the fairgrounds during a fight, according to a news release from state police.
localsyr.com
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing another person at NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old with a knife during a fight at the New York State Fair on Saturday. New York State Police have arrested Richard J. Killins (34) of Syracuse after stabbing Jonah C. Maldonado (27) also of Syracuse.
Deputies: Inmate Kicks Out Window in Transport Van, Tries to Escape
An inmate in Oneida County is facing some new charges after he allegedly tried to escape. In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 24-year-old Idris Brown, "an inmate who was being transported by Sheriff’s Correction Officers from Utica City Court back to the jail [allegedly] kicked the (window) out of the transport van and tried to escape through the window while the van was moving." The incident took place at approximately 11:45am on August 9, 2022. Brown had been transported to court from the jail earlier that morning for a court appearance.
Wrench Thrown into Alleged Plot to Steal Auto Repair Cash in Utica
An Oneida County man is under arrest after allegedly stealing money that was intended for the purchase of automotive repair parts. Police say that they were contacted in August 2022 by the owners of DDS Motor Sports located at 2100 Oriskany Street West in Utica, New York about the suspected theft of a large sum of money from the company. The owners said that the money was to be used to buy auto parts but had allegedly been taken.
NY Sherriff says Assistant District Attorney overdosed on fentanyl
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that fentanyl was listed amongst several substances in the results of a toxicology report for the overdose of a Madison County Assistant District Attorney that took place back in July. Around 8:55 pm on Saturday, July 30th, deputies responded to a residence on Tuscarora […]
2 lawyers and judge died during ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case. She just pleaded, case sealed
Syracuse, NY — A former principal of a Syracuse elementary school has fought for eight years to avoid a criminal conviction after lying to a grand jury about ordering a student placed in an illegal time-out room in 2014. Laura Vieira-Suarez’s long battle to clear her name paid off...
Syracuse.com
