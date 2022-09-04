ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s cornerback competition continues against Longhorns

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is not ready to end the competition at cornerback yet. Four guys are battling for two starting jobs as the Crimson Tide plays Texas this weekend. The names are Kool-Aid McKinstry, Eli Ricks, Khyree Jackson, and Terrion Arnold. McKinstry has been consistent from spring practice through fall camp, but Ricks, Jackson, and Arnold have been battling it out. McKinstry and Arnold got the starting nod last week versus Utah State. Arnold got tested early, but both played well. Jackson had a highlight play on defense, and Ricks earned opportunities too. The Aggies did not consistently attack the Crimson Tide’s corners, but Texas will do it. Quinn Ewers, a freshman quarterback, is a ‘talented passer’ per Saban. Steve Sarkisian wants to isolate the cornerbacks and attack matchups.
Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas

After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas matchup

Alabama football continues its preparation for Texas. After getting work in on Monday, the Crimson Tide returned to action Tuesday. Alabama is ready for a highly anticipated matchup with the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for Saturday at 11:00 a.m., and Texas wants to show the nation it is back. The University of Alabama athletics department released footage from practice.
WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama

Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
Nick Saban, Bryce Young talk Alabama’s preparation for Texas Longhorns

Utah State tested Alabama mentally, but the Crimson Tide has a physical and mental battle Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. For the first time since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, Alabama and Texas face each other in a highly anticipated matchup. Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, wants to show the nation it has returned as a marquee program.
WATCH: Alabama football go through first practice in preparation for Texas

After starting its regular season with a win over Utah State, Alabama now prepares for Texas. On Monday, the Crimson Tide went through its first practice for the Longhorns. Coach Nick Saban discussed the success of Steve Sarkisian as an offensive play-caller and the talent Texas has. The heat will be a factor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns look to topple the Tide. Alabama’s defense looked great versus the Aggies, but can the performance carry over to Texas? Tide fans are looking forward to watching the matchup.
Kavion Henderson feels blessed after earning Alabama offer

Leeds High School’s (AL) junior, Kavion Henderson earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Henderson is rated as a four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. The junior currently holds more than 40 D1 offers, including offers from Georgia, Notre Dame and others. Alabama’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach informed Henderson of his offer from the Crimson Tide before Leeds’ game Friday.
Alabama fan poses as staffer, steals towel for social media fame

One Alabama fan became a superstar on social media during Labor Day weekend. In the Crimson Tide’s matchup against Utah State, a fan posed as a staffer and got onto the field. He stood with other staffers on the sideline, carried towels and water for players, and took videos of the LED light show. A video made it to TikTok of the fan getting social media fame for his work. After the game, he left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a towel from the equipment crew.
