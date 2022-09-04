ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 6

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,786,213 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,121. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 15,854 new cases and 83 deaths on September 6. Another story: Should...
The Grand Rapids Press

Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned

ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
The Flint Journal

105-year-old photo shows Michigan’s first state troopers guarding railroad tunnel

The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
radioresultsnetwork.com

AG Nessel Will Not Investigate Plans To Redevelop Old MGH Campus

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not open an investigation into the redevelopment project of the old Marquette General Hospital campus. State representative Sara Cambensy asked for the investigation of possible conflicts of interest in the deal between the Northern Michigan University Foundation, UP Health System, the Marquette City Council, and the developer Veridea Group.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion

Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the major issues driving that motivation is abortion and women’s rights, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michiganders approve...
michiganradio.org

Michigan's farmland rental market is not in lock step with ownership prices

A new county-by-county survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Michigan State University Extension survey shows that not all farmland in Michigan is keeping pace with the recent price hikes in ownership sales. "Not all ground went up in value," said Jon LaPorte, a Michigan State University Extension Farm...
The Ann Arbor News

Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk

MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
Indiana Daily Student

Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties

A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
Detroit News

Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14

Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
radioresultsnetwork.com

Sault Ste. Marie International Raceway To Get $2 Million For Upgrades

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million to boost tourism by enhancing the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program. The project is expected to support a total of 50 jobs in the area.
