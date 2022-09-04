Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, September 6
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,786,213 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,121. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 15,854 new cases and 83 deaths on September 6. Another story: Should...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll reveals where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon, abortion -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion. Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the...
The Michigan DNR Wants to Recycle That Old Boat That’s Sitting in Your Yard
According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources the Great Lakes State ranks third in the nation when it comes to recreational boaters. We are a "Water-Winter Wonderland", after all!. With nearly 800,000 boats registered in the Mitten, even if you don't own a boat yourself you probably know someone...
Black bear numbers are at historic levels in Michigan – just as the state planned
ST. IGNACE, MI – Wildlife officials estimate there aren’t too many and there aren’t too few, but just the right number of black bears in Lower Michigan. State Department of Natural Resources officials told members of Michigan’s bear forum they believe the number of bruins living in the wilds of the northern Lower Peninsula reached the desired population goal – a target for the last decade. Upper Peninsula bear numbers also remain strong.
105-year-old photo shows Michigan’s first state troopers guarding railroad tunnel
The Michigan State Police have been around since 1917. Recently, a group of troopers gathered to honor that past. In a photo posted to Twitter by the Michigan State Police Seventh District, which covers Northern Michigan and includes the Cadillac, Alpena and Houghton Lake posts, among others, troopers recreated 105-year-old photo depicting troopers on duty in 1917.
Michigan lawmakers eye lowering recreational marijuana working age to 18
College-aged students interested in cannabis studies could soon be able to work with marijuana in the classroom setting under a bill currently before the House Regulatory Reform Committee. House Bill 6061, sponsored by Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, would amend the state’s Marihuana Act to lower the minimum age to work...
As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election
A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.” There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
Michigan prison set to close amid declining prisoner population; lawmaker objects
The Michigan Reformatory prison in Ionia will close in November and an Adrian prison will consolidate four units due to declining prisoner populations, the Michigan Department of Corrections said Wednesday. The prison population is at a more than 30-year low at about 32,000 inmates, according to the department. It peaked...
radioresultsnetwork.com
AG Nessel Will Not Investigate Plans To Redevelop Old MGH Campus
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will not open an investigation into the redevelopment project of the old Marquette General Hospital campus. State representative Sara Cambensy asked for the investigation of possible conflicts of interest in the deal between the Northern Michigan University Foundation, UP Health System, the Marquette City Council, and the developer Veridea Group.
Michigan man owed $25K in pandemic unemployment, class-action lawsuit says
DETROIT – Paul Kreps waited for months to get pandemic unemployment benefits. But the checks totaling $25,000 never came. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency approved Kreps, 31, for benefits when COVID-19 restrictions forced him to shutter his Monroe pest control business in April 2020. But more than two years later, he still hasn’t seen a penny.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races
Democratic incumbents for the offices of Michigan Attorney General and Michigan Secretary of State continue to hold leads against their Republican opponents, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A new survey, conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1, found that both current Michigan AG Dana Nessel and current Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor candidates, abortion
Michigan voters are feeling motivated to vote in the upcoming gubernatorial election, and one of the major issues driving that motivation is abortion and women’s rights, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. A survey conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 1 found that a majority of Michiganders approve...
Detroit News
Michigan clerk who handed over tabulator sues to decertify 2020 election
Lansing — A Michigan clerk who allegedly gave a township tabulator to a group advancing unproven claims of fraud in Michigan's 2020 presidential election has joined a lawsuit to decertify the results, according to court documents. Sharon Olson, the clerk in Barry County's Irving Township, was one of six...
michiganradio.org
Michigan's farmland rental market is not in lock step with ownership prices
A new county-by-county survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Michigan State University Extension survey shows that not all farmland in Michigan is keeping pace with the recent price hikes in ownership sales. "Not all ground went up in value," said Jon LaPorte, a Michigan State University Extension Farm...
Thousands participate in 2022 Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk
MACKINAW CITY, MI — Since its inception in 1958, the Mackinac Bridge Walk has grown to routinely attract thousands each year to Northern Michigan on Labor Day. This year was no different as the world’s fifth largest suspension bridge, opened in 1957 to connect Michigan’s two peninsulas, shut down to motorists from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, Sept. 5.
Indiana Daily Student
Invasive spotted lanternfly found in two Indiana counties
A new environmental threat, the spotted lanternfly, has recently come to Indiana. While it’s unknown how they got here, spotted lanternflies have now been seen in at least two Indiana counties, according to Indiana Public Radio. The first spotted lanternfly was discovered in Switzerland County last year, and more...
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
It’s Michigan law to start school after Labor Day. So why are most starting earlier?
A state law in place for 16 years mandates that all Michigan public schools start after Labor Day, but only a quarter of the state’s districts plan to kick off their school year on Tuesday, Sept. 6 this year. Of Michigan’s 517 public K-12 districts, 388, or 75%, have...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Sault Ste. Marie International Raceway To Get $2 Million For Upgrades
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau has been awarded $2 million to boost tourism by enhancing the Sault Ste. Marie International 500 Raceway as part of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant program. The project is expected to support a total of 50 jobs in the area.
