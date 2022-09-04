Police arrest 16-year-old for shooting Queens man who broke up fight at LI baby shower

BAY SHORE, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for shooting a Queens man who tried to break up a fight between two other teenagers at a Bay Shore baby shower Saturday night.

Vincent Peredaviz, the 41-year-old victim, was attempting to separate two teenage girls who were fighting with each other around 7 p.m. at the party when the boy shot him in the leg, according to officials.

A 30-year-old bystander wrestled the young shooter to the ground and held him until the Suffolk County Police Department arrived.

Emergency responders brought Peredaviz to South Shore University Hospital.

The boy, who police did not publicly identify, faces assault and weapons charges.