Colorado Springs, CO

Vehicle rolls 500 feet steep embankment along Colorado mountain road

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

According to officials from the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), a vehicle veered off of Gold Camp Road on Sunday afternoon, rolling approximately 500 feet down a steep embankment before coming to a stop.

The accident occurred at Point Sublime, a 7,021-foot cliff that is situated alongside the road. The cause of the crash has not yet been made available.

One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle. It is unclear at this time if there was anyone else in the car at the time of the accident.

"CSFD’s High Angle Rescue Team and paramedics are bringing the patient back up the mountain," officials said at around 2 PM.

Accidents on mountain roads are often caused by distracted driving. It is important to focus on the road and not phones or even the views, in these kinds of driving scenarios.

IN THIS ARTICLE
