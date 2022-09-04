ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Ryan Pepoit to Pitch on Sunday, David Price Heads to the IL

By Ricardo Sandoval
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12hKC7_0hi6eUdZ00

Dodgers young prospect to pitch the bulk of todays game. Dodgers veteran heads to IL.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have suffered some tough losses in the pitching department with Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson, just to name a few who are out for the season.

LA is in the midst of finding their sixth man for their pitching rotation. The No. 6 prospect on the Dodgers farm system and number two pitcher, Ryan Pepiot is determined to be that guy. Pepiot made his major league debut back in May and has gotten 7 total starts in which haven't looked impressive but also haven't looked too bad either.

In the 2022 season, the 25 year-old is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA and a 1.40 WHIP in 25 innings pitched. His best quality start came against the Miami Marlins on August 21 in which he went six innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 earned runs, 7 K’s and earning his second win of his young career.

The Butler alum is set to return to the active roster and make his first appearance in relief of his career. With a huge lead in the NL West, the Dodgers can afford to be unconventional and change things up from time to time with close to a month left in the regular season.

Relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson will get the start on Sunday in the weekend series finale against the San Diego Padres and Pepiot will follow in a bulk role.

Ferguson stands at 1-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 24 K’s in 24.1 innings.

Now, since Pepiot was optioned to Oklahoma City on August 22nd, he is ineligible to get recalled since 15 days have not passed. However, he will be replacing David Price who will be headed to the IL on Sunday.

Price is dealing with inflammation in his left wrist and has been “grinding it out” for the team, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The injury isn’t considered to be that big of a deal and he should be back before the regular season comes to a close.

The 37-year-old has a substantial 2.58 ERA, 37 K’s and a 1.17 WHIP over 38 innings of work.

One-year Dodger Andrew Heaney was scheduled for today's start but will instead take the mound on Monday against the hated Giants.

The Dodgers will close the series against San Diego tonight and look to win outright. Game time is set at 4:08 PT exclusively on ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Blue Jays, Orioles in bench-clearing incident

The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Caleb Ferguson
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miami Marlins#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Diego Padres
ClutchPoints

Cubs get tough Willson Contreras update

The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL with an ankle sprain, per Meghan Montemurro. Michael Hermosillo was activated from the IL and Nicholas Padilla was designated for assignment in a pair of corresponding moves. Contreras is arguably the best offensive catcher in baseball. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
247Sports

UCLA Target Brandon Williams Sets Announcement Date

Brandon Williams, the four-star prospect from Queens (New York) Chris the King, will announce his decision Sept. 19th. The 6-7 wing has said his two finalists are UCLA and St. John's. He was supposed to announce by the beginning of this week, but Williams told 247Sports' Dushawn London that he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

USC Trojans Celebrate Dodgers Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Vin Scully

The USC Trojans got off to a successful start under new head football coach Lincoln Riley as they cruised to a dominant 66-14 win over the Rice Owls in the season opener. While Trojans fans had plenty to cheer for during the game, the university recognized late Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully on the video board before kickoff. USC was among the countless institutions, professional athletes, celebrities and fans to celebrate the Hall of Famer after he passed away in August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy