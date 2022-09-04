Read full article on original website
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Mom Arrested After 7-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot in Head at Family Party
It would be the worst phone call Jonathan Phillips ever received: His 7-year-old daughter, Ava Phillips, had been shot in the head and killed.The call shocked Phillips, as he’d left Ava and his son with their mother for a family gathering at an Atlanta, Georgia, apartment complex on Saturday night, he told Channel 2 News. But that family party had turned sour, he’d later find out, ending with his daughter killed, her mother arrested, and a 23-year-old man charged with murder.“It’s just unbearable pain,” Phillips said. “The worst thing imaginable.”Cops say an argument broke out for an unreleased reason at...
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)
One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
HipHopDX.com
Biggie's Daughter Posts $1M Bond For Boyfriend Following Hit-&-Run Arrest
Queens, NY – The daughter of the late Notorious B.I.G. reportedly shelled out $1 million bond for her boyfriend after he was involved in a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to the New York Post, T’yanna Wallace put up the money for longtime partner Tyshawn Baldwin after he was arrested for an accident that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler.
Former Elder Robert Lee Harris Convicted Of Killing Wife In Kansas
A former church elder, 30-year-old Robert Lee Harris, was convicted of killing his wife in Overland Park, Kansas. Harris, who was a church elder at the Repairers Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of first-degree murder on Aug. 19 for killing his wife, Tanisha Harris, 38, on Jan. 8, 2018.
TMZ.com
Rapper Patrick Wayne Stay Dead at 36
11:44 AM PT -- A GoFundMe has been started for the family of Pat Stay ... so far, it's collected upwards of $34,000 with a goal of $100k. Pat Stay, known as one of the best battle rappers in the game, is dead after a stabbing incident in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Disheveled Wendy Williams Caught Buying Vodka After Ex-Staff Claimed To Find Liquor Bottles In Her Ceiling
Wendy Williams was spotted buying vodka during a rare late-night outing in New York City, Radar has learned. The surprising sighting took place on Tuesday night when the 58-year-old former talk show host left her Manhattan penthouse before taking a cab to a local smoke shop and liquor store.Wendy was believed to have bought a pack of cigarettes at the smoke shop. She then took the cab to a nearby liquor store, where she bought a bottle of Kettle One vodka.During the booze-buying outing, a nearby photographer asked the former Wendy Williams Show host when her syndicated program was...
Nappy Roots Rapper Fish Scales Was Kidnapped & Shot In Atlanta Last Night
On Wednesday, August 17, Nappy Roots' member Fish Scales (Melvin Adams) was shot after an attempted robbery, while he was closing the brewery they own in Atlanta, GA on Northside Drive. The music group made a post on their official Instagram today, updating fans that their colleague suffered a leg...
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Popculture
Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges
Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Coroner Reveals ‘Empire’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman’s Cause of Death
Lindsey Pearlman, the actress known for her roles on Empire, Chicago Justice, and General Hospital, died of sodium nitrite toxicity in a death now deemed a suicide, according to People magazine. Citing an autopsy report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the magazine reports that the coroner also found “the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine” in Pearlman’s system. The 43-year-old actress was reported missing by family back in February, and shortly after, she was found dead in a vehicle near the entrance to Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. “The police found Lindsey. She’s gone. I’m broken,” her husband, Vance Smith, announced in a heartbreaking post on Instagram at the time.If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.Read it at People
Popculture
Rapper Charged After Allegedly Hiring Hitman
Flint, Michigan rapper Cliff Mac is facing time behind bars for his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire plot. The 31-year-old musician, real name Clifton E. Terry III, was formally indicted Wednesday, Aug. 24 on multiple charges after he allegedly paid a hitman $10,000 to kill a Sterling Heights, Michigan woman.
XXL Mag
