Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side
Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Man shot in neck while riding CTA Red Line Train
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck on a CTA Red Line Train on Chicago's Near South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking of the train in the 100 block of West Cermak when he was discovered with a gunshot wound in the neck, police said.
Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
Pregnant Woman Previously Reported Missing From South Side Safely Located, Police Say
A 24-year-old pregnant Chicago woman has been safely located after being reported missing from the city's South Side, the Chicago Police Department has confirmed. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley has been "safely located and reunited with her family." Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood after...
Man shot in head, killed on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., police say the male victim was near an alley in the 12600 block of South Harvard Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and pronounced dead...
CTA guard punched by offender who crashes stolen rideshare car: report
A CTA security guard was reportedly punched this morning at the Thompson Center his attacker tried to steal a ride-share vehicle outside. WBBM Newsradio’s Steve Miller reports.
Man fatally stabbed, second deadly stabbing in the Loop in 2 weeks
CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night. Police say the man has multiple stab wound. He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:54 p.m. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
Car lands upside-down on sidewalk after crash on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - The driver of a Ford Explorer traveling north on Dearborn Street ran a red light early Wednesday morning and hit another car. Police say the Ford hit a Toyota Sienna traveling east on Ohio Street before rolling over onto a downtown sidewalk. The driver of the Ford fled...
3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
Chicago man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man in Belmont Cragin last month. Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, faces one felony count of murder and one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm. On Aug. 1, Hernandez allegedly participated in the...
Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley
CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
Trio stole kid's boots from Oak Brook store, rammed squad car and led cops on high-speed chase: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond was set Wednesday for three people who led police on a high-speed chase after they allegedly stole merchandise from a Nordstrom Rack near the Oak Brook mall. Doniesha Chew, 23, Terrance Reed, 37, and Jacquay Shines, 25, were each charged with one count of burglary,...
Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.
