Man shot in neck while riding CTA Red Line Train

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the neck on a CTA Red Line Train on Chicago's Near South Side Wednesday night. At about 7:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking of the train in the 100 block of West Cermak when he was discovered with a gunshot wound in the neck, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 91, seriously wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 91-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's South Side Tuesday night. Police say the man was shot in the groin around 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The victim was unable to communicate and...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Police investigate multiple armed robberies on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side. Specifically in the 14th, 17th and 25th districts, multiple victims have been approached by offenders with guns. Police say the suspects point the guns in the victim’s face and demand their personal property like wallets,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed, second deadly stabbing in the Loop in 2 weeks

CHICAGO - A 41-year-old man was found fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night. Police say the man has multiple stab wound. He was found in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:54 p.m. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man arrested for March hit-and-run that led to death of baby

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run last March that resulted in the death of a premature baby. Arion D. Willis, 27, was arrested Tuesday months after he ran a stop sign at the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Lawndale Avenue, causing a four-car crash before fleeing the scene, according to Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, charged with damaging CTA property twice

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges for damaging CTA property twice last August on the South Side. Richmael Sanders, 22, is accused of punching and shattering a window on CTA property on Aug. 12 in the first block of East 79th Street, police said. Police said Sanders was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with murder in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man in Belmont Cragin last month. Alexsandro Hernandez, 19, faces one felony count of murder and one count of attempted robbery while armed with a firearm. On Aug. 1, Hernandez allegedly participated in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 22, shot while walking through West Side alley

CHICAGO - A woman was shot while walking through an alley Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 22-year-old was walking around 3:18 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Adams Street when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, according to Chicago police. She...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

91-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 91-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting overnight in the Longwood Manor neighborhood.Police said, around 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting in the 9600 block of South Yale Avenue, and found a 91-year-old man who had been shot in the groin.The victim was unable to tell police what happened, and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.No one was in custody Wednesday morning.Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL

