FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
Overland Park apartment fire displaces 16 people
A fire at the Perry 81 Apartments complex in Overland Park, Kansas, damaged seven units, leaving 16 people displaced.
KMBC.com
Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
KCTV 5
‘Very shocking:’ Neighbors in Excelsior Springs react after shooting kills 1, injures 1
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A suspect has been arrested in Texas in connection with an early morning double shooting in Excelsior Springs, which left one woman dead and a man in critical condition. “It’s very shocking to me. Very shocking,” Ernest Smith said. Smith has lived in...
Several KCFD crews battle multi-alarm blaze in Midtown Kansas City
Several Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department crews battled a multi-alarm fire in Midtown Kansas City.
KMBC.com
One person is dead and another hurt in Excelsior Springs shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following an early morning shooting in Excelsior Springs. Police say they got a call about a shooting at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning in the area of N. Main Street near Grand Avenue. They found victims...
KCTV 5
4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
American Bully stolen from Raytown animal shelter found dead
One of the three American Bullies stolen from a Raytown, Missouri, shelter over the weekend was found dead, according to the shelter's director.
Multiple shootings bring violent end to Labor Day in Kansas City
Separate shootings across Kansas City left multiple people in the hospital in critical condition as Labor Day weekend ended.
KCTV 5
New era begins for restorative high school in KCK
Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
KCTV 5
Kansas City woman seriously injured after tubing incident at Lake of the Ozarks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon following an incident at the Lake of the Ozarks. A report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated 26-year-old Ashton Penrod was tubing behind a boat just before 4:30 p.m. when she was thrown from the tube.
KCTV 5
Police identify pedestrian hit and killed in Independence on Sept. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a vehicle on an Independence highway. Police responded to the crash at 9:32 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Missouri State 291 Highway and U.S. 24 Highway. According to law enforcement, a vehicle that was...
KCTV 5
KCMO commission unanimously approves new Riverfront apartments
KMBC.com
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
New charity next to Belton police station hit twice by thieves before opening
The Family Resource Centers of Missouri pantry in Belton has been burglarized twice the past two weeks before it can even open its doors.
Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash near Kensington Ave, east 26th Street
A motorcyclist was critically injured in crash that happened on Monday evening at Kensington Avenue and east 26th Street.
KCTV 5
Calls about bats in homes on the rise in Johnson County, but experts say it’s not uncommon
KC police identify 2 killed in quadruple shooting at Labor Day house party. Kansas City police have identified two people killed in a quadruple shooting that happened during a Labor Day house party.
KCTV 5
Hoping to ease overcrowding, Jackson County breaks ground on new $260M jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are breaking ground Wednesday on what is slated to be a new 1,200-bed Jackson County Detention Center, coming at a cost of around $260 million. The county has cited numerous reasons for the necessity of a new jail facility, including overcrowding. Current jail facilities...
