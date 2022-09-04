ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Shooting at Kansas City Quiktrip early Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting outside a Kansas City gas station left one person hospitalized early Tuesday morning. Officers and emergency medical crews responded at 4:08 a.m. to the Quiktrip on Truman Road near Winchester Avenue in regard to a shooting. Crews transported one victim to the hospital....
KMBC.com

Two killed in quadruple shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a deadly quadruple shooting at a home Monday night. Police were called to 73rd and Manchester Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found three people shot. Two victims died at the scene, and a third was...
KCTV 5

4 shot at Kansas City Labor Day house party; 2 dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Labor Day house party in Kansas City ended Monday night when four people were shot, with two of them dying from their injuries. Police and medical crews responded at 10:45 p.m. to a home on Manchester Avenue near East 73rd Street in regards to a shooting call. Arriving officers found three gunshot victims. Two of those victims died at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCTV 5

New era begins for restorative high school in KCK

Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously...
KCTV 5

KCMO commission unanimously approves new Riverfront apartments

Cycling community announces 'Bright Lights for Charlie' ride after teacher is killed in hit-and-run Cyclists are honoring a rider, teacher, and father of 10 who was killed in a hit-and-run during the last weekend of August. Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously...
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
FOX4 News Kansas City

Shots fired at Independence Center; no injuries reported

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday afternoon inside Independence Center. According to the Independence Police Department, an off-duty officer was inside the mall around 3 p.m. and called to report the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, they determined that at least three shots were fired, but they were unable […]
