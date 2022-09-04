Read full article on original website
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
fox2detroit.com
Barricaded suspect surrenders to Detroit Police after brief standoff
For a little more than an hour, a Detroit man kept police at bay after they were called to a report of shots fired. Here's how police were able to end it peacefully.
fox2detroit.com
22-year-old shot during Southfield carjacking suffers severed artery, broken femur
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 22-year-old man has a long road of recovery ahead of him after he was shot during a carjacking in Southfield. A trio is accused of approaching the victim, whose name is Justin, at Regal Towers on Aug. 17, shooting him with a high-powered rifle, and stealing his Pontiac G6.
Detroit News
State police investigate Wednesday shooting on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 94 Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the westbound I-94 at the West Grand Blvd exit ramp. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a box truck called 911 to report...
fox2detroit.com
Two more suspects arrested in alleged targeted killing of well-known Oak Park jeweler, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police take man into custody after barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was believed to have barricaded himself inside a home on the city's west side with a gun. Police surrounded a home on Somerset on Detroit's east side just north of I-94 and urged residents in the area to shelter in place.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
fox2detroit.com
15-year-old suspect wanted after Detroit carjacking
A 15-year-old boy is accused of ramming a Detroit police cruiser with a stolen vehicle Sunday evening. Police are looking for Michael Malik Brown.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man shot, killed in Detroit by unknown attacker remains unidentified 36 years later
DETROIT – A man who was shot and killed in Detroit 36 years ago still hasn’t been identified. His body was found on September 10, 1986, in Detroit. According to officials, he was running in the area of 790 Continental Street, jumped a fence and was shot by an unknown person.
fox2detroit.com
Man severely injured in Southfield carjacking; 3 charged
Three men are facing charges after they allegedly carjacked and shot a 22-year-old man outside Regal Towers in Southfield. The victim suffered a severed artery and broken femur.
fox2detroit.com
Pizza delivery driver killed after being targeted in armed robbery
A vacant house in Detroit is being used as a place for delivery driver ambush robberies. On Tuesday night a 62-year-old was shot and killed at that house.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy missing after leaving Detroit home without permission
DETROIT – A 15-year-old boy has gone missing after leaving his Detroit home Tuesday afternoon without permission. Detroit police are asking for the public’s help to locate Zion Silas, who was last seen leaving his home in the 18600 block of Stoepel Street, near 7 Mile Road and Livernois, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The boy reportedly left his home without permission and never came back.
fox2detroit.com
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
WTOL-TV
Man dies after August triple-shooting at south Toledo bar
James Owens, 42, died Monday after being shot in the head Aug. 29. Two others were injured in the same shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Joe Hill? Case remains unsolved 41 years after Detroit man slain, dismembered
DETROIT – Police still don’t know who killed and dismembered a Detroit man 41 years ago. Joe Burnic Hill “Joe Banks” was 29 years old when his family reported him missing from Detroit on Sept. 1, 1981. Four days later, on Sept. 5, a torso was found on the city’s east side.
WTOL-TV
Youth basketball coach killed in north Toledo overnight shooting
Melvin Thomas, 27, was found shot at least once in north Toledo. Thomas was an area basketball coach involved in youth programs and advocating for girls basketball.
Barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's east side, police onsite
Detroit police officers and a Special Response Team (SRT) are investigating a barricaded gunman situation on the city’s east side. Area residents are being advised to shelter in place until police know more.
fox2detroit.com
Victim found shot to death in Inkster after 'man down' call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police responding to a "man down" call Tuesday morning in Inkster found a victim shot to death. According to Michigan State Police, Inkster officers were called to the back of 4883 Hickory at 9:50 a.m. They found the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
