Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
PWMania
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. An update on the situation was provided...
PWMania
Former AEW Star Calls Out CM Punk to a Fight
The brawl that took place during the AEW All Out media scrum between CM Punk, producer Ace Steel, and The Elite is continuing to have new information revealed about it (Kenny Omega, Matt & Nick Jackson). Click here for the very latest backstage news on the situation. During the latest...
PWMania
Backstage Latest on WWE Plans for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa and Imperium
Since taking over as WWE’s creative director, now known as Chief Content Officer, Triple H has made numerous changes to the company’s product. Former WWE superstars such as Braun Strowman, Hit Row, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and others have returned. He has also made the product appear more genuine.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Spoiler: WWE SmackDown Stars Set for Tonight’s RAW for New Storyline
The following is a possible spoiler for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW involving SmackDown stars appearing for a new storyline. The New Day will appear on tonight’s post-Clash at The Castle episode of WWE RAW from Kansas City. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, both of whom are Superstars...
PWMania
CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest
As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details. The Young Bucks are said to have gone to...
PWMania
Top AEW Names Threatening to Walk Out Over CM Punk’s Media Scrum Comments
According to Sean Ross Sapp, some of the AEW talent were informed that some very important names were “p****d off and threatening to walk out over” CM Punk’s comments made during the media scrum. It was confirmed on Fightful Select that the names are the ones that Punk targeted, and those names are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
PWMania
Update on Christian Cage, Currently Suffering a Serious Injury
According to reports, veteran professional wrestler Christian Cage is suffering from a severe injury. Cage’s victory over Jungle Boy at AEW All Out had to be cut short due to Cage sustaining an injury during the match. Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy while he was making his entrance and choke slammed him on the stage, which brought the match to a quick conclusion in about 30 seconds. After that, Jungle Boy took a powerbomb from his former tag team partner and sent it through a table. When Jungle Boy was finally able to get to his feet, the match finally got underway, but Cage quickly ended it by finishing him off with a Spear and then a Killswitch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PWMania
New Details on Backstage Fight Between CM Punk and The Young Bucks, Chair Thrown
After CM Punk’s involvement in the AEW All Out media scrum, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about what happened. It was reported earlier today that Punk allegedly started the backstage fight by throwing punches at Matt Jackson. The Wrestling...
PWMania
CM Punk Threw Punches During Backstage Confrontation with The Young Bucks
Following the comments made by CM Punk during the AEW All Out media scrum, additional information regarding what took place the night before is currently being revealed. According to Boxing/MMA/Pro Wrestling reporter Steve Muehlhausen, Matt and Nick Jackson confronted Punk about what he said, and Punk then reportedly threw punches at least one of The Young Bucks’ members. At the same time that all of this was going on, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee were fielding questions from the media. During the chaos, there was a moment when the security guards suddenly bolted out of the room. It appeared that they had been informed of what was going on between Punk and The Bucks.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
PWMania
CM Punk and Ace Steel Finished with AEW?, Update on Potential Legal Issues & More
Backstage at AEW All Out on Sunday, AEW World Champion CM Punk went on a heated tirade against “Hangman” Adam Page, Colt Cabana, and the AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, who became the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions at All Out, the same night Punk defeated Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation
Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
PWMania
Backstage News on Malakai Black’s Conditional Release from AEW
According to reports, Malakai Black has been granted a conditional release from AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to the AEW All Out Weekend, there were contradictory reports regarding whether or not Black had requested his release from AEW, with some claiming the company had turned down his request. In addition to this, it was reported that Black has been struggling with a number of issues related to his personal and professional life that have an effect on his mental health. In terms of his creative direction, it was reported that Black was unhappy and frustrated, but one source stated that things had been resolved to some degree. According to reports, Black has repeatedly shown signs of concern regarding his mental health because of his personal life, and he has also shown signs of demoralization because of the creative booking and handling of his AEW character. Due to the circumstances surrounding Black, “#FreeMalakaiBlack” became a trending topic prior to the start of All Out. Then, it was disclosed by PWInsider that there was discussion of Black taking an extended break from professional wrestling, possibly permanently, in order to address the issues that have been placing a significant amount of strain on him.
PWMania
Jeff Hardy Making AEW Return Soon?, Jeff Legal Update, Matt Hardy’s Future
It’s possible that the Hardys will appear on AEW TV together again in the not-too-distant future. As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on the 13th of June in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second-degree misdemeanour Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third-degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. If convicted of the felony charge, the potential sentence is up to 5 years in prison. Later that evening, he was released from jail on bond, and it was later reported that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility on the following Tuesday, June 21. Back in June, AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement that Jeff would be suspended without pay and for an indefinite period of time. Khan mentioned that the suspension would remain in effect unless and until Hardy received treatment and demonstrated the ability to remain sober. Late in the month of June, Khan observed that Jeff had made significant progress since the arrest.
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Thunder Rosa Asking for Her AEW Release
There was a rumor circulating that Thunder Rosa had allegedly submitted a release request to AEW. That is not the case, despite what you may have heard. It was confirmed by Bryan Alvarez that Rosa did not make a request to be released. Alvarez confirmed, “Thunder Rosa did not request her release.”
PWMania
Tony Khan’s First Comments Since Backstage Fight, New Segments Set for AEW Dynamite
For tonight’s post-All Out edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, two major segments with Chris Jericho and AEW President Tony Khan have been announced. Khan has announced that he will address the AEW World and AEW World Trios Championships tonight. “Thank you everyone who watches @AEWonTV! Tonight LIVE on...
PWMania
CM Punk’s Injury During AEW All Out Reported to Be Serious
Dave Meltzer reported that CM Punk’s injury, which he sustained in his match against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, is said to be serious. Due to the injury, the situation surrounding the AEW World Title will be addressed tonight, regardless of what happens in terms of discipline following the fight that took place backstage. Punk is not backstage at Dynamite.
PWMania
MJF Threatens to Take AEW World Title to WWE, Namedrops Triple H, Cody Rhodes and Nick Khan
MJF cut his first promo since his return at AEW All Out shortly after Tony Khan made the announcement regarding the AEW titles. The Buffalo fans responded favorably to MJF by giving him a massive babyface reaction. When he proclaimed that he is better than Moses and that he intends to win the AEW World Title, the crowd responded enthusiastically with loud cheers.
Comments / 0