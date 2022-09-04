According to reports, Malakai Black has been granted a conditional release from AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to the AEW All Out Weekend, there were contradictory reports regarding whether or not Black had requested his release from AEW, with some claiming the company had turned down his request. In addition to this, it was reported that Black has been struggling with a number of issues related to his personal and professional life that have an effect on his mental health. In terms of his creative direction, it was reported that Black was unhappy and frustrated, but one source stated that things had been resolved to some degree. According to reports, Black has repeatedly shown signs of concern regarding his mental health because of his personal life, and he has also shown signs of demoralization because of the creative booking and handling of his AEW character. Due to the circumstances surrounding Black, “#FreeMalakaiBlack” became a trending topic prior to the start of All Out. Then, it was disclosed by PWInsider that there was discussion of Black taking an extended break from professional wrestling, possibly permanently, in order to address the issues that have been placing a significant amount of strain on him.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO