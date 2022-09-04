ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey State
Madison, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
94.3 The Point

What is New Jersey's deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey Restaurant Ranked No. 1 In The State For Its Cheeseburger

If you weren't hungry before reading this you will be soon. Yelp has revealed the top restaurant in every state to order a cheeseburger (grab the ketchup). Marty's was selected for the state of New Jersey which is located in the city of Fort Lee. The restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and has since opened up a second location in Jersey City.
94.3 The Point

MrBeast Burger is Now Open in New Jersey and People are Going Wild!

So what or who is MrBeast? If you are not familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world. In fact according to Google "MrBeast was the highest earning content creator in 2021, as per Forbes. He made $54 million in 2021 (compared to $24 million in 2020) alone as he racked up 10 billion views this year. MrBeast's net worth can be estimated to be around $20 million."
94.3 The Point

New Jersey is among the world's best winemakers

I know that you don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world's best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

These 12 Small Towns Have Been Named Best In New Jersey

We all have that one place in mind throughout the state which is our favorite spot to be in New Jersey. It could be the town you grew up in or even where you're residing now but what makes select towns across the state the best of the best?
New Jersey 101.5

The T-shirts we want from places no longer in NJ

The Beatles once sang "There are places I remember." In New Jersey, many of those places are commemorated with T-shirts. If you're walking down the street or boardwalk and you see someone rocking a T-shirt from a place that no longer exists, it could bring back memories. If it's the right shirt, it will bring a desire to have one of your own.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

