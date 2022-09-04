ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State fans chant 'We want Bronny' as LeBron and son attend Buckeyes opener

By John Healy
 4 days ago

Saturday’s Ohio State game against Notre Dame, who the Buckeyes beat 21-10, featured a handful of stars including Joe Burrow, Jerome Bettis and LeBron James, but it was the 17-year-old son of the latter who may have drawn the most interest.

Bronny James was at the game with his father and fans at “The Shoe” took notice.

Buckeye fans broke out into “We want Bronny” chants during the game as the highly touted high school recruit is still considering his options for college.

Bronny, a 6-foot-3 point guard at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles, is ranked 35 th in ESPN’s Class of 2023 recruiting rankings. Several top Division I schools are reportedly interested in Bronny, including Ohio State, Michigan, UCLA, USC, Memphis and Oregon.

While he is not the top recruit in his class, being the son of LeBron James will certainly draw significant interest.

