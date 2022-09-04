ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news

Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
The Guardian

Eden Hazard rounds off Real Madrid’s devastating second-half blitz at Celtic

A game that began and ended in a torrent of noise. The important part, though, was what came in between. Three second-half goals and an immaculate display of second-half possession gave Real Madrid the perfect start to their title defence. Was it deserved, did it follow the run of play, did it make any kind of sense? For Madrid, these are questions that have long since ceased to trouble them. This is simply what they do. They enter your house, sniff the air, and then take what they came for.
ESPN

Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence

Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
theScore

Ukraine's Shakhtar win at Leipzig in uplifting return to Champions League

Leipzig, Germany, Sept 6, 2022 (AFP) - Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk romped to a memorable 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday. Shakhtar, who have not played in their home town since 2014, did not have any competitive matches this year until August 23 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The Guardian

The WSL is about to start – and now is the time to support your team

As football fans we know the big events are the culmination of years of preparation, but also that it is through everyday life that the game develops. Attending your club’s league and cup games, watching them on TV and engaging in their social media channels means they can continue to push upwards and strike new commercial partnerships.
FOX Sports

Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A

ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
BBC

Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts

Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
