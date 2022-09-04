Read full article on original website
Revealed: What Todd Boehly Said to Thomas Tuchel When He Sacked Him
Todd Boehly said this to Thomas Tuchel when he sacked him as Chelsea manager.
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
BBC
Man Utd v Real Sociedad: Team news
Casemiro could make his first Manchester United start and Cristiano Ronaldo may return when they face Real Sociedad in the Europa League. Midfielder Casemiro has made three substitute appearances since joining from Real Madrid, while Ronaldo has made just one start this season. But with United playing at Crystal Palace...
Eden Hazard rounds off Real Madrid’s devastating second-half blitz at Celtic
A game that began and ended in a torrent of noise. The important part, though, was what came in between. Three second-half goals and an immaculate display of second-half possession gave Real Madrid the perfect start to their title defence. Was it deserved, did it follow the run of play, did it make any kind of sense? For Madrid, these are questions that have long since ceased to trouble them. This is simply what they do. They enter your house, sniff the air, and then take what they came for.
BBC
Serge Aurier: Nottingham Forest make 22nd summer signing by bringing in ex-Tottenham defender
Nottingham Forest have made their 22nd signing of the summer by bringing in right-back Serge Aurier, subject to visa approval. The Ivory Coast captain can join the City Ground club after the closure of the transfer window as his contract with Villarreal had expired. Aurier spent four years at Tottenham...
Report: New Liverpool Signing Arthur 'Agrees' Potential Contract
Recent information has been revealed, where a potential long term contract for Liverpool's latest midfield signing Arthur is said to be already 'agreed'.
Former Blue Pat Nevin Shares His Thoughts On Chelsea's Recent Business Over The Summer
Ex-Blue midfielder Pat Nevin speaks on Thomas Tuchel under no pressure to succeed and Wesley Fofana being worth every penny.
ESPN
Real Madrid beat Celtic 3-0 to start Champions League title defence
Real Madrid overcame an impressive Celtic performance to start the defence of their Champions League crown with an eventually comfortable 3-0 victory at Celtic Park, Glasgow, on Tuesday. After Celtic endured a series of near-misses, Madrid made their hosts pay with goals from Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eden Hazard...
MLS・
theScore
Ukraine's Shakhtar win at Leipzig in uplifting return to Champions League
Leipzig, Germany, Sept 6, 2022 (AFP) - Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk romped to a memorable 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday. Shakhtar, who have not played in their home town since 2014, did not have any competitive matches this year until August 23 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA・
Improved Marcus Rashford happy at Manchester United, says Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes the upturn in Marcus Rashford’s form is linked to the player’s personal happiness and says Manchester United remain in control of the forward’s future. The 24-year-old scored twice in the 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Sunday to add to the goal he got...
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Fixtures & Results - 6th to 7th September
Details of all the Matchday 1 fixtures for this coming week.
UEFA・
The WSL is about to start – and now is the time to support your team
As football fans we know the big events are the culmination of years of preparation, but also that it is through everyday life that the game develops. Attending your club’s league and cup games, watching them on TV and engaging in their social media channels means they can continue to push upwards and strike new commercial partnerships.
FOX Sports
Atalanta beats Berlusconi's Monza 2-0, moves atop Serie A
ROME (AP) — Unbeaten Atalanta moved two points clear atop the Serie A after beating Silvio Berlusconi’s last-placed Monza 2-0 on Monday. What’s more, Atalanta did it without its starting forwards Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel. The 19-year-old striker Rasmus Højlund put Atalanta ahead near the hour...
Todd Boehly And Thomas Tuchel's Relationship Became Distant During The Summer
Since the news of Thomas Tuchel's sacking this morning, it has become clear this afternoon that the relationship between the German and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was not perfect in recent months.
BBC
Robert Snodgrass: Former Scotland midfielder joins Hearts
Midfielder Robert Snodgrass opted to join Hearts after turning down offers from other Scottish clubs. Snodgrass, who turns 35 on Wednesday, was a free agent after leaving Luton Town at the end of last season. The midfielder won the last of his 28 Scotland caps in 2019 and had been...
