VP Kamala Harris set for Boston Labor Day visit

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to spend part of the holiday weekend in the Bay State.

The Vice President is scheduled to speak at the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel Monday morning. Harris will deliver the keynote remarks and meet with local union members and organizers to hear their perspective and stories about joining the labor workforce.

The goal of Harris’ trip is “to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration’s commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates,” according to the White House.

The city labor leader-hosted breakfast has become a frequent visit for Democrats on the national level. In 2015, President Barrack Obama spoke at the rally.

Harris’ visit comes one week before President Joe Biden is set to visit Massachusetts to laud the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Harris previously visited Boston last month to meet with state leaders and advocates on reproductive rights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

