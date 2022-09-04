ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

VP Kamala Harris set for Boston Labor Day visit

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5tGb_0hi6acbf00

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to spend part of the holiday weekend in the Bay State.

The Vice President is scheduled to speak at the Annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel Monday morning. Harris will deliver the keynote remarks and meet with local union members and organizers to hear their perspective and stories about joining the labor workforce.

The goal of Harris’ trip is “to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration’s commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates,” according to the White House.

The city labor leader-hosted breakfast has become a frequent visit for Democrats on the national level. In 2015, President Barrack Obama spoke at the rally.

Harris’ visit comes one week before President Joe Biden is set to visit Massachusetts to laud the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Harris previously visited Boston last month to meet with state leaders and advocates on reproductive rights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 50

ciara
3d ago

The reason these idiots come to Boston is because Massachusetts is a BLUE state!!! Massachusetts needs to go RED !!!

Reply(5)
33
David Gilardi
2d ago

Pathetic, Massachusetts was the Cradle of Freedom is now one of the top oppressive states .... STOP VOTING FOR DEMOCRATS

Reply
8
fedup!
3d ago

Go to your filthy with deseases state of decay California instead ! you’ll feel at home!

Reply
20
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
commonwealthmagazine.org

A tough night for Wu, Warren, and progressive insurgents

TUESDAY’S PRIMARY MAY help solidify the state’s deep blue standing, with Maura Healey one step closer to dislodging Republicans from the only foothold they’ve had in major Massachusetts offices. But the election also highlighted something often lost in the caricatures of the state as a haven of hard-left political orthodoxy: The center of gravity in Massachusetts often rests with left-of-center Democrats who don’t travel in the most progressive lane in contested primaries.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Andrea Campbell wins 2022 Democratic primary over Shannon Liss-Riordan in attorney general race

Andrea Campbell, a former Boston city councilor and mayoral candidate, clinched the Democratic nomination for attorney general Tuesday night over labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan. Campbell captured 342,288 votes with nearly 94% of precincts reporting around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, with Liss-Riordan trailing at 230,477 votes, according to unofficial election results. Campbell,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Elections
Boston, MA
Government
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announces Office of Worker Empowerment

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON -- Monday was a special Labor Day for workers in Boston. At the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a new cabinet to help working Bostonians: the Office of Worker Empowerment.Wu told the room full of breakfast attendees that improving conditions for workers is something we all have to be willing to buy into."We know unions offer a path to a better future - for all of us. We all need to be investing all we possibly can in workers' rights. Which is why today, I'm excited to be...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Sec. of State Galvin glides to eighth primary victory, celebrates quietly at The Stockyard

If Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin wins reelection in November, the question is this: Will he seek a ninth term in 2026?. Galvin coasted through his eighth successful Democratic primary Tuesday night, besting Massachusetts NAACP President Tanisha Sullivan. If he wins against Republican Rayla Campbell in November, he’ll be on his way to serving a total 31 years in the post.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vault issue delays opening of polls in Cape Cod town

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Voters in Barnstable are advised that the opening of the polls has been delayed on Tuesday, due to mechanical issues with the town clerk’s vault. The Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Elections Division was notified by the Barnstable town clerk that the clerk’s vault, which is used to store ballots, was unable to be opened. As a result, the clerk has been unable to access ballots to send to polling places.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Primary Election Results: Eighth Congressional District Republicans (Robert Burke vs. Hamilton Soares Rodriguez)

To see live results of all races, click here. For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. The Republican primary election for Massachusetts’ eighth congressional district takes place on Sept. 6. Robert Burke of Lincoln and Hamilton Soares Rodriguez of Canton are the two Republican candidates...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Boston Labor Day#The White House#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best Family Resorts near Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is rich in history, culture, and class. Located on the east side of the state, Boston provides a central location for other great vacation spots along the coast. Booking a hotel with a family brings some struggles, such as city crime, high-cost hotels, and business, not family-focused resorts.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy