wrestlinginc.com
One Of Braun Strowman's Former Tag Partners Reacts To His WWE Return
Braun Strowman is letting WWE control his narrative once again. The former WWE Universal Champion came back on last night's edition of "WWE Raw" by steamrolling the tag team division on the red brand. Strowman's former tag partner, Nicholas, took to Twitter to share an eyeball emoji. Strowman won the...
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
411mania.com
Stephanie McMahon Says She Offered to Take the Role as CEO of WWE, Notes Vince McMahon Still Majority Shareholder
– As previously reported, WWE announced the company’s second quarter earnings earlier today. Also, Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took part in a financial earnings call today, and she discussed her role as the new CEO of WWE. Below are some highlights from the earnings call (via Fightful):. Stephanie McMahon on...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
PWMania
Top AEW Names Threatening to Walk Out Over CM Punk’s Media Scrum Comments
According to Sean Ross Sapp, some of the AEW talent were informed that some very important names were “p****d off and threatening to walk out over” CM Punk’s comments made during the media scrum. It was confirmed on Fightful Select that the names are the ones that Punk targeted, and those names are The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: AEW Star Says Goodbye To Fans And Company At All Out
That might be it? Wrestlers have a strange history of getting out of anything in one way or another. It might be leaving the business entirely or just a promotion, but there can be some very odd situations when it comes to someone leaving. You might not even know when someone is on their way out without some kind of a hint, and we might have gotten one of those this weekend.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether Tony Khan Should Fire CM Punk From AEW
Eric Bischoff understands that he's living in a proverbial glass house. On a special edition of "Bischoff Reacts," Eric Bischoff addressed the recent turmoil — and rumored melee — in the AEW locker room, but did so with more than a modicum of self-awareness. "I did a horses***...
PWMania
Jeff Hardy Making AEW Return Soon?, Jeff Legal Update, Matt Hardy’s Future
It’s possible that the Hardys will appear on AEW TV together again in the not-too-distant future. As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on the 13th of June in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second-degree misdemeanour Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third-degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. If convicted of the felony charge, the potential sentence is up to 5 years in prison. Later that evening, he was released from jail on bond, and it was later reported that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility on the following Tuesday, June 21. Back in June, AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement that Jeff would be suspended without pay and for an indefinite period of time. Khan mentioned that the suspension would remain in effect unless and until Hardy received treatment and demonstrated the ability to remain sober. Late in the month of June, Khan observed that Jeff had made significant progress since the arrest.
411mania.com
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC・
PWMania
Kenny Omega, Young Bucks and Others Being Suspended by AEW, CM Punk Update
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. An update on the situation was provided...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On What WWE Brand Braun Strowman Is Assigned To Internally
Last night, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman made a surprise return to the company on "WWE Raw." Although making a comeback on the red brand, he noted in a backstage interview that he would be heading to "WWE SmackDown" this Friday. It left many wondering which brand Strowman would ultimately be assigned to moving forward. Nevertheless, it appears we now have an answer. According to PWInsider, Strowman will be assigned to "SmackDown" moving forward. It's also said that Strowman will be a top babyface on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Expected To Bring Back Another Former Superstar On Tonight's Raw
This past week, a report dropped suggesting that WWE had been in contact with former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, with plans to have him return to the company after being let go in 2021. Strowman's return to the WWE was being viewed as a "when, not if" scenario, given the news that Triple H had taken over as Chief Content Officer of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
