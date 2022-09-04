It’s possible that the Hardys will appear on AEW TV together again in the not-too-distant future. As was mentioned earlier, Jeff Hardy was taken into custody on the 13th of June in Volusia County, Florida. He was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, second-degree misdemeanour Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and third-degree felony DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. If convicted of the felony charge, the potential sentence is up to 5 years in prison. Later that evening, he was released from jail on bond, and it was later reported that he checked himself into a rehabilitation facility on the following Tuesday, June 21. Back in June, AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement that Jeff would be suspended without pay and for an indefinite period of time. Khan mentioned that the suspension would remain in effect unless and until Hardy received treatment and demonstrated the ability to remain sober. Late in the month of June, Khan observed that Jeff had made significant progress since the arrest.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO