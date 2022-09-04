ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Harrison, IN

WLWT 5

Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash

VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Crash blocking entrance ramp to I-471 in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — 1:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared and the ramp is unblocked. A crash on Reading Road in Mount Auburn is blocking the entrance ramp to I-471, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH
WLWT 5

Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe

MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
MONROE, OH
WLWT 5

A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell

CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

No one injured in Batesville area house fire

Batesville, IN — Several area fire departments were called when a house went up in flames on the 12,000 block of North County Road 50 West Friday afternoon. Batesville Fire & Rescue says crews went into a defensive mode because of the heavy flames. An electrical issue has been...
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles Firefighters Rescue Teens Stuck in Infant Swings

The incident took place on Labor Day. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) – Firefighters sprang into action at Pangburg Park on Labor Day. Versailles Fire and Rescue responded to a report of two teenage girls stuck in the infant swings at the park. One of the girls had to be cut from the swing.
VERSAILLES, IN
stnonline.com

Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital

Three Huber Heights school buses were involved in a crash on Friday morning in Englewood, Ohio, on an I-70 exit ramp, reported WHIO News. According to the article, the Huber Heights City School district administrators were notified around 7:35 a.m. on Friday morning of a crash involving three of their school buses.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
linknky.com

Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere

A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
ELSMERE, KY

