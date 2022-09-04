Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Police: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Walnut Hills. It happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of McGregor Avenue and Reading Road. Police say the driver didn't stop. The person was taken to UC Medical Center but is expected...
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of I-71 in Verona due to a crash
VERONA, Ky. — 7:04 a.m. Boone County dispatchers have confirmed to WLWT that the northbound lanes on I-71 are reopened, but officers on scene have had to wake up drivers who fell asleep while the closure was in effect. The road was reopened between 5:30 and 6 a.m. this...
WLWT 5
Crash blocking entrance ramp to I-471 in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — 1:30 p.m. The crash has been cleared and the ramp is unblocked. A crash on Reading Road in Mount Auburn is blocking the entrance ramp to I-471, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked after crash on I-275 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — 9:11 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all traffic is back to normal. The center lane has reopened, with the left lane still blocked on eastbound I-275. Delays have reduced to an expected 20 minutes. Traffic is still backed up to the US-127 exit. 8:10...
One killed, 21 injured in nine-vehicle crash on I-75
Four occupants were transported to the Lima Memorial Hospital, six occupants were transported to the Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, and 11 occupants were treated at the scene.
WLWT 5
Long delays expected after a crash blocks one lane on I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — 6:45 a.m. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. Traffic is still moving slowly and backed up to the Union Centre Blvd. exit. Delays are still expected but should diminish as traffic returns to normal. 6:29 a.m. One lane remains blocked on southbound...
Fox 19
EB Ronald Reagan Hwy briefly closed at Blue Rock Road due to wrong-way driver
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway was briefly shut down at Blue Rock Road early Wednesday after Colerain Township police pulled over a driver traveling the wrong way. It happened just after 4 a.m., according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Police called for an ambulance to...
Friends remember Fairfield man killed in I-75 multi-vehicle crash
Once a month Joseph Schwarz meets up with his friends once a month to have lunch. They said they were shocked to learned of his death and will miss him a lot.
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
WLWT 5
Overnight lane closures begin along State Route 741 in Monroe
MONROE, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced overnight traffic restrictions along State Route 741 near Monroe. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will impart single-lane closures along north and southbound State Route 741 just south of Hamilton...
WLWT 5
A crash on Ronald Reagan Highway is causing delays in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — 9:40 a.m. The crash has been cleared and traffic is back to normal. Eastbound Ronald Reagan Highway is backed up after a crash in Hartwell, Thursday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the...
WKRC
Repair work will close I-71 ramp over the weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Work to repair a culvert will close an I-71 off-ramp over the weekend. On Friday, Sept. 9 at 8 p.m. crews will close the ramp from I-71 north to Stewart Road. They will pour concrete for a permanent barrier wall along the ramp. The right lane of...
WRBI Radio
Victim leaves scene of Ripley County wreck, later found uninjured
Ripley County, IN — First responders who were called to a one-car crash in Ripley County just before 6 am Monday had a mystery on their hands for a while. The accident happened at the intersection of Olean Road and State Road 62 when the car went off the road and struck a utility pole.
WRBI Radio
No one injured in Batesville area house fire
Batesville, IN — Several area fire departments were called when a house went up in flames on the 12,000 block of North County Road 50 West Friday afternoon. Batesville Fire & Rescue says crews went into a defensive mode because of the heavy flames. An electrical issue has been...
WLWT 5
Exit ramp from I-71 to E 3rd Street closed after crash near Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — 7:50 a.m. The ramp has reopened to traffic. Cincinnati Police have closed off the exit from southbound I-71 to E 3rd Street due to a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation...
eaglecountryonline.com
Versailles Firefighters Rescue Teens Stuck in Infant Swings
The incident took place on Labor Day. Photo by Versailles Fire Rescue. (Versailles, Ind.) – Firefighters sprang into action at Pangburg Park on Labor Day. Versailles Fire and Rescue responded to a report of two teenage girls stuck in the infant swings at the park. One of the girls had to be cut from the swing.
stnonline.com
Three Ohio School Buses Crash, 15 Student Transported to Hospital
Three Huber Heights school buses were involved in a crash on Friday morning in Englewood, Ohio, on an I-70 exit ramp, reported WHIO News. According to the article, the Huber Heights City School district administrators were notified around 7:35 a.m. on Friday morning of a crash involving three of their school buses.
linknky.com
Missing Cincinnati woman identified as person found dead in Elsmere
A Cincinnati woman was identified as the person found dead in Elsmere over the weekend. Kenton County Police reported Wednesday that Kadidra Roberts, 28, of Cincinnati, was able to be identified based on forensic evidence analyzed by the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab. Roberts had been reported missing to the...
WLWT 5
Man who escapes police cruiser sets off search in Clermont County
Investigators are searching for a prisoner who escaped police custody after he was picked up on warrants by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Christian VanWinkle was able to get out of a Department of Natural Resources cruiser and run away on foot east of Batavia on Tuesday night. Clermont...
