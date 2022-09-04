Read full article on original website
‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement
Folks, it’s officially official: CM Punk has been removed as AEW World Champion. Now, as you may or may not know, this has been a long time coming, as Punk has been on a tear since he returned to AEW in August and the tension surrounding the situation reached a fever pitch during the media […] The post ‘Vacated’ AEW’s Tony Khan makes major CM Punk announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PWMania
Photo: WWE Referee and Former WWE Star Get Married
On September 4th, WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn, also known as Aja Perera, and former WWE star Leon Ruffin, better known as Leon Ruff, made the announcement that they are now married. After the ceremony, LaShaunn posted a picture of the two of them together on her Twitter account. She wrote...
wrestlinginc.com
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
Former UFC Champion and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey have been laying waste to the WWE since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank; the situation grew worse when Rousey lost her rematch at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. She has been attacking referees and backstage talent — including recently arm-barring Adam Pearce — which has garnered a positive reaction from WWE fans.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
CM Punk May Be out of a Job Following His Remarks at an AEW Press Conference
The narratives devised around wrestling matches are often more than enough to satisfy the many fans of the sport. Sometimes, though, the behind-the-scenes drama can be just as juicy, and that appears to be the case for CM Punk, who delivered some truly scathing remarks about his colleagues during a recent press conference. Following the press conference, many want to know what CM Punk's net worth is.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ next opponent revealed after WWE Raw
WWE surprised a lot of fans when they had Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed Universal Title over Drew McIntyre at this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event in the UK, as many thought this is where Reigns would drop the title. It appears Kevin Owens will be Reigns’...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Tells WWE Legend That Roman Reigns Is Waiting For Him
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has envisioned the wrestling equivalent of a match made in heaven between Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — but whether he can lure the former WWE icon-turned-Hollywood superstar back to the ring is another story. "When you are the maybe the most recognizable...
ComicBook
Hangman Page and Colt Cabana Seemingly Respond to CM Punk's Comments
AEW All Out went off the air around midnight eastern time, but the real show was just getting started. The regular post-event press conference kicked off with AEW World Champion CM Punk immediately addressing his long-running issues with former friend Colt Cabana, while also shining light on his current beef with "Hangman" Adam Page. On top of that, Punk also ran down AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson, claiming that they "couldn't manage a Target." These comments reportedly led to a "physical altercation" between Punk and the Young Bucks, which required the men to be separated by security.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Calls New WWE Champion 'A Diamond In The Rough'
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took to his podcast Tuesday night to encourage fans not to underestimate one half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The former six-time world champion addressed comments from fans during the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast. One suggested WWE Women's Tag Champion Raquel Rodriguez lacks "a good partner." Rodriguez and her partner, Aliyah, became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on this week's "Monday Night RAW." The pair defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the titles, which were vacated in May by Naomi and Sasha Banks.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Predicts Top AEW Heel Will Turn Face Soon
On Sunday night the annual AEW All Out pay-per-view aired live from Chicago and it was an action packed show. The event kicked off with the Casino Ladder Match, and Stokely Hathaway’s stable secured the poker chip which was then given to The Joker who was wearing a mask.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury
It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon. Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."
ComicBook
Shawn Michaels Receives New Promotion From WWE
The Heartbreak Kid is moving up in WWE once again. Shawn Michaels, one of the biggest stars in WWE's history, has been running things for NXT for some time now, taking over after the departure of Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Now, Triple H is running creative for all of WWE, and he's handing more responsibility to Michaels moving forward into this new era of the entire company, as well as NXT.
PWMania
WWE Teases Another Tag Team Splitting Up on RAW, Possible Gimmick Makeover
Fans are getting hints from WWE about another tag team that has been having problems, and it appears that they will be breaking up in the near future. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop were defeated by Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on RAW. Nikki and Doudrop were seen arguing later on in the show, when Damage CTRL was shown walking in the backstage area towards the ring. In addition to this, you see Nikki take off her mask and hurl it in Doudrop’s direction before turning and walking away.
PWMania
Backstage News on Malakai Black’s Conditional Release from AEW
According to reports, Malakai Black has been granted a conditional release from AEW. As PWMania.com previously reported, prior to the AEW All Out Weekend, there were contradictory reports regarding whether or not Black had requested his release from AEW, with some claiming the company had turned down his request. In addition to this, it was reported that Black has been struggling with a number of issues related to his personal and professional life that have an effect on his mental health. In terms of his creative direction, it was reported that Black was unhappy and frustrated, but one source stated that things had been resolved to some degree. According to reports, Black has repeatedly shown signs of concern regarding his mental health because of his personal life, and he has also shown signs of demoralization because of the creative booking and handling of his AEW character. Due to the circumstances surrounding Black, “#FreeMalakaiBlack” became a trending topic prior to the start of All Out. Then, it was disclosed by PWInsider that there was discussion of Black taking an extended break from professional wrestling, possibly permanently, in order to address the issues that have been placing a significant amount of strain on him.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
PWMania
Spoiler: Update on Major Return Angle on Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a possible spoiler for tonight’s edition of WWE RAW involving a major possible return angle. As PWMania.com previously reported, Braun Strowman is slated to appear on the post-Clash at The Castle edition of WWE RAW that will take place tonight in Kansas City. After being absent from the company for more than a year, it is expected that Strowman will make a major return.
