Elizabeth, NJ

Daily News

Man, 28, shot dead in Brooklyn, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn, the second slaying in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. The victim was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. Two shell casings were recovered as police try to figure out what sparked the shooting and who is responsible. The victim’s name was not ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

Bayonne woman charged with throwing screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver

A plexiglass barrier saved an NJ Transit bus driver from possible serious injury Tuesday when a Jersey City passenger threw a screwdriver at him, authorities said. The 52-year-old driver told police that he was operating his bus in the area of 25th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne when a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Crystal Tucker of Jersey City, threw a screwdriver at the driver before getting off the bus, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily News

Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’

The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
BRONX, NY
HuntingtonNow

Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville

A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MELVILLE, NY
CBS New York

Multi-car crash and robbery the talk of Upper East Side neighborhood

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still hunting for the suspects behind a wild car crash and robbery that took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side. Two cars were caught on camera colliding along Second Avenue before a man jumped out his car with a gun and robbed the other driver. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with witnesses who described the scary moments as it all unfolded. "I've never seen anything like that in this neighborhood," Robert Romano, of Lisa's on Second Gift Shop, said Monday. "We had customers here, so instantly I locked the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
