NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still hunting for the suspects behind a wild car crash and robbery that took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side. Two cars were caught on camera colliding along Second Avenue before a man jumped out his car with a gun and robbed the other driver. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with witnesses who described the scary moments as it all unfolded. "I've never seen anything like that in this neighborhood," Robert Romano, of Lisa's on Second Gift Shop, said Monday. "We had customers here, so instantly I locked the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO