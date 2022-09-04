Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Man, 28, shot dead in Brooklyn, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old man was shot dead in Brooklyn, the second slaying in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. The victim was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. Two shell casings were recovered as police try to figure out what sparked the shooting and who is responsible. The victim’s name was not ...
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
15-year-old student shot to death in downtown Brooklyn park
A 15-year-old who was shot in the abdomen in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon has died.
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Shocking video shows man fire apparent gun into air while walking on Staten Island street. NYPD seeks tips.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with an incident where a gun was allegedly fired in Port Richmond last weekend. A shocking video released by the NYPD shows what appears to be a...
Videos show exchange of gunfire before cops fatally shot N.J. man, authorities say
The Office of the New Jersey Attorney General on Tuesday released video from a fatal exchange of gunfire between police and a West New York resident that ended with the man’s death. The fatal incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. June 3 when police responded to a 911 call involving...
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Bayonne woman charged with throwing screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver
A plexiglass barrier saved an NJ Transit bus driver from possible serious injury Tuesday when a Jersey City passenger threw a screwdriver at him, authorities said. The 52-year-old driver told police that he was operating his bus in the area of 25th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne when a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Crystal Tucker of Jersey City, threw a screwdriver at the driver before getting off the bus, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Family mourns Bronx hairdresser, 25, who dies months after paralyzed by stray bullet in playground gang clash: ‘She loved everybody’
The basketball game had just ended when the long and lethal nightmare started for a Bronx family. Jelani Green, 25, died more than two months after taking a stray bullet to her neck at a Morris Heights playground where her older brother had just played in an annual Father’s Day hoops tournament. Family members stood vigil in shifts at the hospital while she battled for life until passing away ...
New York man sentenced for raping housekeeper at Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ
A New York man who was convicted in April of raping a housekeeper at Bally's Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City in 2018, has now received his prison sentence. The news of the sentencing was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The ACPO said that 36-year-old Jamel Carlton of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Stabbed Multiple Times During New York City Parade
New York, NY- Police in New York City today reported that a 30-year-old man was...
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
Man, 52, Dies in Crash in Melville
A Bronx man died Wednesday after his car crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Melville, Suffok County police said. James Dawson was driving a Ford E350 van west on the LIE, just west of exit 49, when his vehicle struck the center median at approximately 4:40 p.m. Dawson, 52, was taken to Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Hudson Valley dad claims police are too ‘short-staffed’ to investigate hit-and-run that injured his daughter
A Cortlandt Manor father refuses to let the driver who seriously injured his 24-year-old daughter get away with a crime, even though he says the police have given up.
Feds: Major NJ Drug Trio Admits Killing Informant, Innocent Bystander, Among Others
A trio of ruthless Essex County gang members admitted their roles in a major drug operation responsible for gunning down a government informant -- following the murder of an innocent bystander who was mistakenly believed to be the snitch. In exchange for their pleas, Tyquan Daniels and Thomas Zimmerman, 27,...
Multi-car crash and robbery the talk of Upper East Side neighborhood
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is still hunting for the suspects behind a wild car crash and robbery that took place over the weekend on the Upper East Side. Two cars were caught on camera colliding along Second Avenue before a man jumped out his car with a gun and robbed the other driver. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado spoke with witnesses who described the scary moments as it all unfolded. "I've never seen anything like that in this neighborhood," Robert Romano, of Lisa's on Second Gift Shop, said Monday. "We had customers here, so instantly I locked the...
NJ Mom Struck By Stray Bullet Next To 4-Year-Old Girl On Williamsburg Bridge: NYPD
A New Jersey woman was grazed by a stray bullet that flew inside of a car sitting next to a 4-year-old girl while on a bridge in New York City on Labor Day Weekend, the NYPD said. The 21-year-old Elizabeth woman was in the back seat of the vehicle, her...
Transit workers frustrated over court case in Bronx beating of MTA worker
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A beaten MTA worker showed up in court on Tuesday, hoping to face the man who allegedly attacked him, but for the third time, the suspect was granted permission to not appear in court. The family and colleagues of Anthony Nelson also showed up. They’re frustrated Alexander Wright, 49, did not […]
NJ.com
NJ
208K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 6